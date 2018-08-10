Apple MacBook Pro 2018 users report sound crackling issue with speaker

Apple MacBook Pro users are complaining of sound crackling issue on the new 2018 models. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models seem to be affected by the issue. Apple MacBook Pro users are complaining of sound crackling issue on the new 2018 models. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models seem to be affected by the issue.

Apple MacBook Pro users are complaining of sound crackling issue on the new 2018 models. People have taken to the company’s official forum as well as Reddit to report problems with the speaker. The sound distortion issue apparently is not limited to when users play music on the speaker, but also when a 3.5mm headphone jack is plugged. While some users claim to have faced crackling and popping sounds in services like Apple Music or iTunes on high volumes, others reported the issue while using YouTube and GarageBand as well.

Both 13-inch and 15-inch models of Apple MacBook Pro seem to be affected by the issue. People are reporting distortion, even at low volumes. The problem that is causing cracking sound in MacBook Pro’s speaker is unclear at this point, though a TheNextWeb report that quotes sources familiar with the matter, claim that Apple is aware of the issue, and looking into it. Some users on Reddit are convinced this is not a software, but hardware issue.

To recall, MacBook Pro lineup was updated in July this year with Intel 8th generation processor and up to 32GB of RAM on board. The MacBook Pro models come with Touch Bar feature as well as dynamic stereo speakers. In India, the price for 13-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 1,49,900, while the 15-inch model can be bought from Rs 1,99,900 respectively.

Also Read: Apple issues fix to solve 2018 MacBook Pro CPU throttling issue

This is not the first time users have reported issues with 2018 MacBook Pro lineup. Apple released a major fix for the laptop in July following several reports of heating issues that led to throttled CPU performance. The company released macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update to fix the issue. YouTuber Dave Lee was the first to report on the CPU throttling issues on the new MacBook.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd