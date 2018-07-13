Apple MacBook Pro 2018 with Intel 8th gen processor: Price and feature comparison with older models

Apple has updated the MacBook 13-inch and 15-inch models with new configurable CPUs, True Tone Display and T2 chip. (Image source: Apple) Apple has updated the MacBook 13-inch and 15-inch models with new configurable CPUs, True Tone Display and T2 chip. (Image source: Apple)

Apple has updated its 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with new Intel 8th generation processors, more RAM and storage options. The new MacBook Pro series now comes with a second-generation butterfly mechanism’ which Apple claims will ensure a more ‘responsive and comfortable’ typing experience on the keyboard.

Apple’s MacBook Pro series was first launched in October 2016, and later updated in 2017 with new Intel Kaby Lake processors. So what’s new with the 2018 MacBook Pro series? Here’s a quick look.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 price in India vs older MacBook Pro

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro for 2018 will start at a price of Rs 1,49,990. It will be made available later this month in India. The original 13-inch MacBook Pro was launched in India in 2016 at a price of Rs 1,55,900 for the 256GB version and Rs 1,72,900 for the 512GB storage option.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 price in India vs 2016 MacBook Pro

Apple has launched the 15-inch MacBook at a starting price of Rs 1,99,900. The 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2016 was launched Rs 2,05,900 for 256GB storage variant and Rs 2,41,900 for the 512GB storage version. So clearly, the starting prices of the new MacBook Pros are cheaper in 2018, compared to their 2016 counterpart for the India market.

Apple MacBook 13-inch and 15-inch models now come with up to 2TB and 4TB storage options. (Image source: Apple) Apple MacBook 13-inch and 15-inch models now come with up to 2TB and 4TB storage options. (Image source: Apple)

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro 2018 vs 15-inch MacBook Pro 2016, 2017

Apple introduced the Touch Bar, which replaced the function keys with the new MacBook Pro series in 2016. The 2016 Apple MacBook Pro came with a 15-inch LED-backlit Retina display with 2880 by 1800 pixels resolution, 500 nits brightness and Wide color gamut (P3). This resolution remains the same for 2018 MacBook Pro.

However, Apple’s MacBook Pro in 2018 also comes with the True Tone display technology, which we have seen on the iPad Pro, iPhone 8 series, and iPhone X. The display relies on Ambient light sensors to adjust white light, etc according to the environmental lighting. This was not present in the 2016 MacBook Pro series.

The big change on 15-inch MacBook Pro is the introduction of six-core Intel core i7 and Core i9 processors with up to 2.6 Ghz and 2.9Ghz clock speeds respectively, and Turbo Boost option of 4.3Ghz and 4.8 Ghz on the two processors. Apple is offering two processor options for the 2018 MacBook Pro in the India market as well.

The original 2016 Apple MacBook Pro came with sixth generation quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with clock speeds of up to 2.6 GHz with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.5 GHz. In June 2017, the 15-inch MacBook Pro was updated to 3.1 GHz Core i7 Intel Kaby Lake processor.

The original 2016 Apple MacBook Pro came with sixth generation quad-core Intel Core i7 processor. (Image: AP) The original 2016 Apple MacBook Pro came with sixth generation quad-core Intel Core i7 processor. (Image: AP)

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro in 15-inches now comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM option, though the base RAM is 16GB. Earlier, the option to upgrade RAM on the 15-inch MacBook Pro was limited to 16GB on the 2016 and 2017 models.

Apple has also added Radeon Pro discrete graphics with 4GB of video memory in every configuration of the new 15-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro series now has up to 4TB of SSD storage option, which was earlier limited to 2TB storage options. The base storage being offered is 256GB and 512GB.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro comes with Apple T2 Chip, which was first introduced in the iMac Pro. The T2 chip bring increased system security with support for secure boot and encrypted storage. It also brings “Hey Siri” feature to the Mac for the first time.

Apple MacBook Pro comes with a Touch Bar like the 2016, 2017 models. (Image source: AP) Apple MacBook Pro comes with a Touch Bar like the 2016, 2017 models. (Image source: AP)

Apple has also improved keyboard with the second generation butterfly mechanism, that is supposed to be better than the original. Apple had admitted that the first generation butterfly mechanism keyboard was defective and prone to breaking down, after a lawsuit was filed over this in May 2018.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018 vs 13-inch MacBook Pro 2016, 2017

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro now comes with options of quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors with up to 2.7 GHz and with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz. It also comes with Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655 with 128MB of eDRAM. Apple’s MacBook Pro in 13-inches also includes the newer True Tone Display that has been added to the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The Apple T2 secure chip is also a new addition to the series.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar originally came with the dual-core Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 2.9 GHz with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.3 GHz. In 2017, Apple had upgraded this to Intel i7 Kaby Lake processors. Apple has also increased the configurable storage on the 2018 MacBook Pro from 512GB to up to 2TB.

The new MacBook Pros also come with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, compared to 4.2 on the older variants.

