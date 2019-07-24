MacBook Pro 16-inch preview: Here’s all you need to know about Apple’s $3000 notebook

Professional users are eagerly waiting for the launch of a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and looks like the arrival of Apple’s top-end notebook is on the cards. The company’s latest high-end MacBook Pro is said to make its global debut as early as October this year. If true, it would be the largest laptop the company has ever produced since the discontinuation of the 17-inch model back in 2012.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro will join the 13-inch and 15-inch models. Here’s everything we know so far about the 16-inch MacBook Pro that could have a starting price of $3000.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: Design

The MacBook Pro’s design looks modern, yet a segment of users think Apple’s top-end notebook needs a design refresh. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst for TF International Securities who has correctly made predictions about Apple’s upcoming devices in the past, believes the new 16-inch MacBook Pro could feature an “all-new design,” though he did not reveal what that means. Will it come with a touchscreen display? Will the 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a brand new keyboard design? These are some of the questions that only Apple can answer.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: Display

A new report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News suggests Apple will release a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen. The report seems to corroborate with what Apple top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in February, when he broke the news of Apple considering to launch a high-end MacBook Pro with either a 16-inch or 16.5-inch screen size. Later, a report from analysis firm IHS Markit reported by Forbes said the laptop will have a 16-inch display with an LCD panel with a resolution of 3,072×1,920-pixel resolution. The report revealed that LG could supply LCD panels to be used in the new MacBook Pro. However, Korean website The Elec reported that Samsung could be the chosen one to supply Apple with an OLED display for the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: Specifications

Not much is known about the processor Apple plans to use in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Given that it will the top-end machine, the notebook is expected to come with Intel’s newest 9th Gen H-series CPUs. Apple recently updated its 15-inch MacBook Pro, and it also features the Core i9-9980HK 8-core CPU. The other theory suggests that Apple will reportedly ditch Intel-made processors and instead use its custom processor in the MacBook line of notebooks. However, there’s little we know how much progress Apple has made in designing its own processors that could rival Intel’s chipsets. The 16-inch MacBook Pro will run macOS Catalina, the new macOS that will be rolled out to all compatible Macs this fall.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: Release date

There are conflicting reports about the release date of 16-inch MacBook Pro. Economic Daily News said Apple will release the new MacBook Pro in October. However, IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin seems to indicate the launch is likely to take place in September, alongside the iPhone 11 debut. Meanwhile, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in February that a 16-inch MacBook Pro would be coming in October later this year, without revealing the exact launch date.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: Price

The 16-inch MacBook Pro could be more expensive compared to the company’s existing laptops. That’s for sure. Taiwanese news outlet Economic Daily News claims the notebook’s starting price is said to be 90,000 Taiwan dollars, which currently converts to $3000 USD. For comparison, Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro (the one with TouchBar) and 15-inch-inch MacBook Pro are priced at $1299 and $2399, respectively.