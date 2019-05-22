Apple revamps with MacBook Pro with octa-core Intel processors, reduces India prices

Apple has announced an update to its MacBook Pro line-up with the introduction of 8th generation and 9th generation Intel Core processors. This means it will be the first time a MacBook Pro will be powered by an octa-core or eight-core processor.

Advertising

The pricing of the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro and 15-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,99,900 respectively. The price of the updated 13-inch model has been reduced by Rs 10,000 as it used to cost Rs 1,69,900 earlier.

The 15-inch model with 8-core processor used to cost Rs 2,24,900, which has been reduced by nearly 25,000 and now starts at Rs 1,99,900. The new MacBook Pro 13 with Touch Bar and MacBook Pro 15 will be available at Apple Authorised Resellers later this week.

Apple says that the updated MacBook Pro lineup with 8-core processor will deliver two times faster performance than a quad-core model and 40 per cent more performance than a 6-core model. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro retain the Retina Displays with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide colour gamut and True Tone technology, fast SSD storage, stereo speakers, Touch ID, and Apple T2 Security Chip.

Advertising

Also read | Apple WWDC: Why more developer success stories from India could be under spotlight

Apple says that the MacBook Pro is more powerful than ever for compiling code, processing high-resolution images, rendering 3D graphics, editing multiple streams of 4K video and more. The Turbo Boost speeds on the new Intel Core processors go up as much as 4.7. GHz for the MacBook Pro 13 and up to 5.0 GHz for the MacBook Pro 15.