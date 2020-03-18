Apple MacBook Air with Magic keyboard announced: India price is Rs 92,900

Apple’s new MacBook Air is now official and it will cost Rs 92,900 in India. (Image source: Apple) Apple’s new MacBook Air is now official and it will cost Rs 92,900 in India. (Image source: Apple)

Apple has announced its new MacBook Air with faster performance and the new Magic keyboard. The India price for the new MacBook Air 2020 will start at Rs 92,900. The company has also announced its new iPad Pro with a 3D depth camera.

The new MacBook Air series will be powered by the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors, which can be configured up to the Core i7 processors, though the base variants are powered by the Core i3 or Core i5 processor, depending on the model. Apple says the new MacBook Air “delivers up to two times faster performance when compared to the previous generation.”

The laptop also comes with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, and the company is claiming up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. The MacBook Air now starts with 256GB storage, instead of 128GB. The RAM remains 8GB, though it is configurable up to 16GB RAM. However, this option is not yet showing for the India website.

Apple is also offering the option to upgrade the storage up to 2TB SSD on the new MacBook Air. Earlier this was limited to 1TB. The new MacBook Air comes in 256GB and 512GB standard versions, with the option to upgrade to 1TB or 2TB SSD depending on user preference.

Magic Keyboard

The new version of the MacBook Air comes with the redesigned Magic Keyboard, which Apple introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year and brings back the scissor mechanism, from earlier laptops, which was deemed more reliable. Apple had switched to the butterfly mechanism for its keyboard, but these had seen a lot of complaints from consumers, and the company had also acknowledged the issue. Apple later introduced a Keyboard Service Program for the MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Air gets the redesigned scissor mechanism, which comes with 1mm of key travel and promises a more stable key feel.

Apple’s new MacBook Air gets the new Magic keyboard. (Image credit: Apple) Apple’s new MacBook Air gets the new Magic keyboard. (Image credit: Apple)

The laptop continues with the unibody design, and the 13.3-inch Retina screen which has a 2560 x 1600 resolution. The laptop is made of 100 percent recycled aluminium and comes in three finishes: gold, silver and space grey. It also comes with the company’s own T2 Security Chip, which is a custom-designed second-generation silicon to check that software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered with. It also provides data encryption for everything stored on the SSD and protects Touch ID information for the Mac.

Read more: Apple announces new iPad Pro with 3D depth camera, trackpad support

The new MacBook Air comes with Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and video output in a single connector and has support for up to a 6K external display. This is another first for MacBook Air. Apple has added new advanced stereo speakers for immersive, wide stereo sound on the new laptop as well.

Apple is also upgrading its Mac Mini. The standard configurations of Mac mini now come with double the storage capacity at Rs 74,900 for 256GB, while the Rs 1,05,900 configuration gets 512GB storage. The new MacBook Air will be available in stores starting next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd