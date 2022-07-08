Apple MacBook Air with M2 up for pre-order today: Here’s how to book one

Apple’s latest addition to the MacBook Air series, the M2-powered Air is now up for pre-orders. The new MacBook Air models can be pre-booked from the Apple India website when users select the ‘with M2 chip’ option. The MacBook Air is also still available with the older M1 chip. Note that buyers will be able to pre-book the product after 5:30pm IST on July 8.

The new MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip comes with an improved 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a Full HD 1080p webcam, four speaker sound system, MagSafe charging and up to 18 hours of claimed battery life. The laptop is also available in four colours – midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, and prices start at Rs 1,19,900.

There are two variants of the M2 MacBook Air. One comes with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD storage configuration, while another comes with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage configuration. The latter is priced higher, at Rs 1,49,900.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Air 2022 launched with M2 chip, new design

How to pre-order the new M2 MacBook Air?

Head to the Apple India website and go to the ‘Mac’ tab on top. You should see the new MacBook Air listed on top in the options below. Click on ‘View pricing’ to proceed to pre-booking one.

On the subsequent page, you will be able to choose between a MacBook Air with the M1 or the M2 chip. Choose the latter and you will see two more configuration options. When you select one of the two configurations, you will be taken to another page where you can customise your MacBook Air.

Here, you will be able to choose between 8GB, 16GB or 24GB memory and 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD storage. Buyers can also choose between 30W, 35W or 67W USB-C power adapters and optional pre-installed software like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

Once your desired configuration is selected, click on the ‘Add to bag’ button on the bottom and proceed to the payment options. Note that availability for the new MacBook Air M2 will open up from July 15 this month.