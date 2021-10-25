Apple MacBook Air renders hint at possible new design, key specifications

Apple recently announced the launch of its next next generation; MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. Now we know more about Apple’s next MacBook Air as per a report by tech tipster Jon Prosser. The tipster posted pictures, along with some of the specifications of what seems to be renders of the company’s next MacBook Air, on Twitter.

The tweet mentions that the company’s next generation MacBook Air will sport white bezels and come with a white keyboard with full-sized function keys. The picture also reveals the possible design of the device and shows the webcam placed in the middle of the display’s notch.

The company’s MacBook Air will reportedly come with the Apple M2 SoC and a 13-inch notched display in an thin chassis.

Next year’s redesigned M2 MacBook Air, with @RendersbyIan! – White bezels

– White keyboard

– Full-sized function keys

– Wedge design = gone

– MagSafe

– NOTCH More here: https://t.co/sL4ODJQOzx pic.twitter.com/1txKab4ZDG — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 23, 2021

Apple will reportedly use white bezels for the MacBook Air, a colour that it has not used since the era of the older polycarbonate MacBooks.

The renders also suggest that although the MacBook Air could sport a sizeable chin, the top and side bezels could be thinner than on most conventional laptops.

The report also claims that the device may come with MagSafe 3, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone port for connectivity.

The next MacBook Air is also speculated to come with a 1080p webcam and a mini-LED display which will offer improved contrast when compared to regular LCD screens.

The next generation MacBook Air is expected to launch early next year. It is important to note that Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date of the device and we will have to wait a while longer to know more.