scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 25, 2021
MUST READ

Apple MacBook Air renders hint at possible new design, key specifications

Apple's next MacBook Air could reportedly come with the company's M2 SoC and a 13-inch notched display.

By: Tech Desk | Chanidgarh |
October 25, 2021 2:33:09 pm
Apple, Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Air 2022, M2 MacBook Air, MacBook Air specifications, MacBook Air launch, MacBook Air release date, Apple newsThe new MacBook Air will succeed Apple's 2020 MacBook Air refresh. (Express Photo)

Apple recently announced the launch of its next next generation; MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. Now we know more about Apple’s next MacBook Air as per a report by tech tipster Jon Prosser. The tipster posted pictures, along with some of the specifications of what seems to be renders of the company’s next MacBook Air, on Twitter.

The tweet mentions that the company’s next generation MacBook Air will sport white bezels and come with a white keyboard with full-sized function keys. The picture also reveals the possible design of the device and shows the webcam placed in the middle of the display’s notch.

The company’s MacBook Air will reportedly come with the Apple M2 SoC and a 13-inch notched display in an thin chassis.

Apple will reportedly use white bezels for the MacBook Air, a colour that it has not used since the era of the older polycarbonate MacBooks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |iPhone 14 to AirPods Pro 2: 8 Apple products we’re most excited about in 2022

The renders also suggest that although the MacBook Air could sport a sizeable chin, the top and side bezels could be thinner than on most conventional laptops.

The report also claims that the device may come with MagSafe 3, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone port for connectivity.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The next MacBook Air is also speculated to come with a 1080p webcam and a mini-LED display which will offer improved contrast when compared to regular LCD screens.

The next generation MacBook Air is expected to launch early next year. It is important to note that Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date of the device and we will have to wait a while longer to know more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement