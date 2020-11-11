Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro with M1 chip launched: India Price, specifications and more

The new M1 processor is based on the 5nm technology and comes with 8-cores that according to the company provide high performance while at the same time using up less power. (Image: Apple)

Apple at its One More Thing event has announced the launch of the new Mac Mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch, all powered by the new Apple M1 processor. This is a huge shift, considering all Macs before this were powered by Intel processors.

The new M1 processor is based on the 5nm technology and comes with 8-cores that according to the company provide high performance while at the same time using up less power. It also features an embedded octa-core GPU, a Neural Engine, advanced image signal processor, and Security Enclave for security and privacy. To know more about the new M1 chip read here.

Mac Mini

The new Mac Mini powered by the M1 processor according to the company can compile code in Xcode up to 3x faster, play graphics-intensive games like “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” with up to 4x higher frame rates, Render a complex timeline in Final Cut Pro up to 6x faster and more. It is priced at Rs 64,900 for the base variant and at Rs 1,64,900 for the fully specced out variant.

It comes with 8GB/16GB of RAM along with 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB internal storage. It comes with an advanced thermal design to stay cool and quiet. The device can support two displays including the company’s own Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution.

MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air is priced at Rs 92,900 for the base variant and at Rs 1,92,900 for the fully specced out variant. Students will be able to get the new MacBook Air at Rs 83,610 for the base variant.

The new MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display with support for the P3 wide colour results. It comes with Secure Enclave, which helps with increasing security features like Touch ID. The company claims that the MacBook Air can perform up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation and can deliver 5x better graphics than the previous generation. The device 8GB/16GB RAM along with 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB internal storage.

The new MacBook Air comes with a fanless design, which helps it remain completely silent. The company claims that it can provide users up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The new MacBook Air can export an iMovie project up to 3x faster and integrate 3D effects into a video in Final Cut Pro up to 5x faster. It will also be able to playback and edit multiple streams of full-quality, 4K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro without dropping a frame.

13-inch MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro will be made available at Rs 1,22,900 for the base variant and at Rs 2,22,900 for the fully specced variant. For education users, the base variant will be made available at Rs 1,10,610. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a 13-inch Retina display, a Magic Keyboard, and a 3-pound compact design. It comes with 8GB/16GB RAM along with 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB internal storage. And is powered by the new 5nm Apple M1 chipset.

The laptop comes with Apple’s new active cooling system and is claimed to be up to 2.8x faster than the previous generation. The company claims that the new MacBook Pro is up to 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class. A user can render a complex 3D title in Final Cut Pro up to 5.9x faster, perform ML tasks in Create ML up to 11x faster, playback full-quality, 8K ProRes video in DaVinci Resolve without dropping a single frame, and more.

The company claims that the laptop can run for up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

