Apple says new MacBook Pro keyboard won’t fix sticky key issues

Apple recently updated the third-generation of butterfly switch keyboard with the latest MacBook Pros, but looks like the company did not address past issues. While the keyboard will be quieter and faster when you type on the 2018 MacBook Pro, the company has not added any tweaks to the design to address the sticky key issue.

In a statement to CNET, Apple has specifically said that they “didn’t do any new engineering or tweaks” to fix the problem. This might be due to the fact that the company does not want to accept there was a flaw with the keyboard in the first place or this actually might not be a fix. The silicone membrane might just only be a way to keep the keyboard quieter and smoother.

Separately, the iFixit team found that the new MacBook Pro models now come with a silicone barrier to not let any dust in which can spoil the internal functioning of the keys. Apple has also patented this design fix under the name ‘Ingress Protection for Keyboards’.

The patent application from Apple states that the key structure gasket would comprise a layer of silicone to act as a membrane of protection for the keyboard. As of now, there is no clear indication from the company, if this move is a solution for the sticky keyboard issue or not.

