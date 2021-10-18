Apple launches more processors and MacBook Pros

Less than a month after it announced new iPhones and iPads, Apple Monday announced new customs chips to power its new generation devices aimed at creators of all kinds. The M1 Pro and M1 Max will take processing power to new levels with the new MacBook Pros announced along with them. This also means there will be fewer Macs now powered by Intel processors.

The two new MacBook Pros — 14 and 16 inches — will be configurable with both the new silicon announced by Cupertino. The MacBook Pros aimed at professional users will bring back a lot of the ports and MagSafe charging Apple had abandoned over the past few years. The new Liquid Retina HDR displays will come with an iPhone-like notch and feature ProMotion adaptive refresh rate. Also, the camera will have Full HD quality and spatial audio to make them more relevant in the time of video conferencing.

Apple claims the new processors, clearly aimed at pro-level users, will be able to offer much more power, but using much less energy than PC processors. In fact, the new MacBook Pros are claiming a battery life of up to 10 hours more than previous generations. Also, given that it makes its own operating system as well, Apple suggested that the integration will offer much faster launches and high-end video editing as well as better security.

Apple also launched its third iteration of the AirPods with spatial audio and wireless charging. Showcasing the new AirPods, Susmita Dutta, Engineering Product Manager for Audio at Apple, said: “We took the best-selling headphones in the world and made them even better.” In India, the new AirPods will be priced Rs 18,500.

Apple also announced a new Voice Plan for its music service which let users use Siri to pull any song on playlist on Apple Music. The service will come to India among other countries and cost Rs 49 per month.