Apple launches MacBook Neo with A18 Pro chip and 13-inch display, price starts at Rs 69,990

Apple has officially unveiled the MacBook Now, its most affordable laptop to date. Like all modern MacBooks, the tech giant’s newest product features a durable aluminium enclosure and comes in four colourways – blush, indigo, silver and citrus.
Similar to the MacBook Air, it has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, which is basically an IPS LCD screen. To bring down the price, Apple has packed in the A18 Pro, a smartphone chipset that made its debut on the iPhone 16 Pro series.
To give you a quick recap, the A18 Pro is a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It is complemented by a 5-core GPU that supports hardware-accelerated ray-tracing. The chipset also comprises of a 16-core NPU.
But despite sporting a smartphone chipset, Apple says that the MacBook Neo can easily glide through everyday tasks, like browsing, streaming content, editing photos and using AI tools.
The MacBook Neo comes with 8GB of unified memory, with Apple letting users choose between 256GB and 512GB of storage. With a battery life that can last up to 16 hours on a single charge if all you do is watch videos, the laptop packs a 36.5Wh battery that comes with a 20W USB-C power adaptor.
On the connectivity side of things, you get one USB 3 Type-C port that can also double up as a DisplayPort. You also get another USB 2 Type-C port that supports data transfer up to 280Mb/s and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Since this is a smartphone chipset, Apple says the MacBook Neo supports one external display with a native resolution of 4K at a 60Hz refresh rate.
You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a dual speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support, a dual-mic array and the latest macOS out of the box. MacBook Neo is currently available for pre-order from the Apple Store website and app and will go on sale starting Wednesday, March 11. It starts from Rs 69,990.