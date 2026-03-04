Apple launches MacBook Neo with A18 Pro chip and 13-inch display, price starts at Rs 69,990

Apple has officially unveiled the MacBook Now, its most affordable laptop to date. Like all modern MacBooks, the tech giant’s newest product features a durable aluminium enclosure and comes in four colourways – blush, indigo, silver and citrus.

Similar to the MacBook Air, it has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, which is basically an IPS LCD screen. To bring down the price, Apple has packed in the A18 Pro, a smartphone chipset that made its debut on the iPhone 16 Pro series.

To give you a quick recap, the A18 Pro is a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It is complemented by a 5-core GPU that supports hardware-accelerated ray-tracing. The chipset also comprises of a 16-core NPU.