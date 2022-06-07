Apple MacBook Air 2022 launched with M2 chip, new design

Apple took the WWDC 2022 stage to announce not just new software updates like iOS 16 and watchOS 9, but also new hardware, the spotlight of which falls on the brand’s new redesigned MacBook Air. The 2022 MacBook Air now features an M2 chip (although the M1-based Air will still continue to be available), a notched display, MagSafe support and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the Apple MacBook Air 2022.

What’s new?

The 2022 MacBook Air comes with a larger 13.6-inch display but tinier bezels on all sides. There is a notch on the display which makes the product look a lot like the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. The new Air is 11mm thick and will be available in four colours – silver, space grey, starlight gold and midnight blue.

Apple claims the laptop now has 500 nits of peak brightness on the display and the Air also comes with a silent, fan-less design. Apple suggests that the 2022 Air performs 40 per cent better than its predecessor thanks to the new M2 chip.

The notch on the new 2022 MacBook Air also holds a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam now and Apple has also thrown in new microphones and Dolby Atmos-supporting speakers in the design now.

Check out what’s new with the 2022 MacBook AIr. (Image Source: Apple) Check out what’s new with the 2022 MacBook AIr. (Image Source: Apple)

The new MacBook Air retains the Touch Bar that has now been removed from the newer MacBook Pro variants. However, the Touch Bar variant is priced higher than the regular 2022 MacBook Air that doesn’t have it.

A new power adapter that helps charge the MacBook Air to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes is now available and it comes with two USB-C ports.

Pricing

The all-new 2022 MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,09,900 for education. Apple also announced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 which will start at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,19,900 for education.

Meanwhile the Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is priced at Rs 5,800. Apple will begin selling the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro variants in India starting next month.