Apple instructs its stores to complete keyboard repairs within one day: Report

Apple has instructed its official Apple Stores to complete MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboard repairs on-site, according to an internal memo shared by Apple to its employees last week. Earlier, all the MacBooks with keyboard issues needed to be shipped to an off-site Apple repair centre for being fixed. The memo was obtained by MacRumors.

According to the memo, Apple Genius Bar technicians from now on should complete keyboard-related repairs in store. The company has shipped additional service parts to all of its stores to support the increased volume of repairs. The memo also stated that keyboard repairs should be prioritised and should have a maximum turnaround time of one day.

Apple has not provided any specific reason for the change in policy. However, according to the report, it might be trying to increase customer satisfaction by speeding up the process of repair. Earlier, the turnaround time provided to customers ranged from three to five business days. Sometimes the process took longer than that, due to logistical reasons.

To recall, these problems are arising in most MacBooks with the company’s new butterfly mechanism key switches. These switches were first released back in 2015, with the first MacBook. Since then many complaints arose about sticky keys.

After a number of complaints and lawsuits, Apple started a complementary worldwide service program for all the 12-inch MacBook (2015-2017) and MacBook Pro (2016-2017) models. Under, which the company would be repairing the keyboards free of charge even for out-of-warranty laptops.

In all the variants of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air released in 2018, the company has to a point mitigated the issue by adding a silicone membrane between the keys and the board, however, the issue is still present for a few users, who can get their laptops repaired by visiting the Apple Store.