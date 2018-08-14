Apple’s ‘inexpensive’ MacBook Air could launch later this year: Report

Apple’s upcoming entry-level MacBook Air will likely to be priced below 00 (or approx Rs 69,000) Apple’s upcoming entry-level MacBook Air will likely to be priced below 00 (or approx Rs 69,000)

A new rumour from Taiwan claims that Apple could be planning to launch a low-cost MacBook Air before the year ends. DigiTimes suggests Taiwan-based contract manufacturer Quanta will be manufacturing an entry-level MacBook Air. According to the report, manufacturing should begin in the fourth quarter, and the laptop could launch in either September or October of this year.

DigiTimes sources corroborate an earlier report by TF International Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo who claim that Apple is working a low-cost MacBook Air. Kuo believes that the inexpensive MacBook Air is expected to be priced below $1,000 (or approx Rs 69,000). A few weeks back, Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News also reported that Apple’s refreshed MacBook Air will be powered by Intel’s eight-generation Kaby Lake processors.

Apple has been rumoured to update its MacBook Air for a while now. The MacBook Air hasn’t seen an upgrade for the past three years. Evidently, the new MacBook Air is said to come with Intel’s 8th generation processor and a Retina display. In contrast, the current-generation MacBook Air runs on an old low-powered Intel processor and has a lackluster display. Though it is unclear whether the upcoming entry-level will be called the MacBook Air 2 or something else.

Apple is expected to announce an all-new MacBook Air, alongside iPhones, iPads with FaceID, AirPods 2, Apple Watch 4, iMacs, and a Mac Mini in September. The company had updated its MacBook Pro to Intel’s 8th generation processor earlier this year.

