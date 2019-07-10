Apple includes its newly refreshed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its Keyboard Service Program

Apple recently announced a minor update to its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops. Both of thee laptops feature the company’s butterfly mechanism keyboards and have already been listed under its Keyboard Service Program.

Advertising

Under its Keyboard Service Program, Apple provides users with free repair or replacement for keyboards if they exhibit problems.

According to Apple’s Keyboard Service Program page, the laptops eligible for the programme include MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019) and MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports).

To recall, Apple originally introduced its Keyboard Service Program back in June of 2018, which it later expanded in May 2019 to include more laptops.

Advertising

Also Read: Apple updates MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, introduces price cut for students

On the support page, Apple states that some MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models have been found exhibiting issues. These issues include letter or characters repeating unexpectedly, letter or characters don’t appear and keys feel sticky or don’t respond. If your MacBook is showing any of these symptoms you are eligible to get the laptop serviced free-of-cost from Apple.

In related news, Apple now offers students in the US and Canada an extended Apple Music trial, which gives them free access to Apple Music for six months. After the trial is over the students will be charged $4.99 per month for the subscription. Apple will continue to offer three months of trial to normal users.