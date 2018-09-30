Apple Mojave 10.14.1 public beta released featuring Group FaceTime

Apple appears to have rolled out the Group FaceTime feature to its latest beta, macOS 10.14.1.

Apple has released macOS 10.14.1 beta 1 which essentially allows you to try Group FaceTime. The company announced the change through a blog post, that confirmed the update. This is the first beta update to the latest OS for MacBooks, macOS Mojave, that was made globally available in August.

Apple’s first beta for macOS Mojave is being made available to a larger audience than before, as reported by CultofMac. While previous versions needed to be purchased for $99 (Rs 7,178) by those who are not part of the Apple Beta program, the company is now offering free sign-in for this update. It is worth noting that this update might contain bugs, which Apple has claimed will be eliminated from Mojave by the end of the year.

Group FaceTime has been brought back after the iPhone maker spotted bugs with the app on its mobile and desktop platforms. Subsequently, it had been disabled on Mojave and iOS 12 within days of each other. While the company said it did not have enough time to iron out all the features of Group FaceTime, Mac users will now be able to enjoy Apple’s video calling app, that also enables group chats.

Apple had enhanced FaceTime with the group video call option, that it had announced earlier in the year at WWDC 2018. At the time of unveiling the update, the Cupertino-based company had intended to roll out the feature for iPhones, iPads as well as Mac. It enabled up to 32 users to chat simultaneously, that is, a caller may contact up to 31 other friends through Group FaceTime.

