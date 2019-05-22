Apple fixes issue with MacBook keyboard, expands repair program

Apple announced that it is updating its keyboard repair program so that all the MacBooks with the “butterfly mechanism” keyboard will be eligible for Apple’s Keyboard Service Program. The company also announced that it has created another iteration of its third generation butterfly keyboard, which will ship on the new MacBook Pro devices.

Apple has taken note of the issues with the butterfly keyboard of the MacBook Pro where users complaint of stuck keys resulting in double letters or no letters at all. It says that it has changed the materials used in the construction, thus fixing the issue.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro and 15-inch MacBook Pro will have the keyboard made out of a different material than before. However, the company did not reveal which material has been replaced in these keyboards.

The new keyboards will also be eligible for the repair program as well. Apple also promised that it will speed up keyboard repair times on MacBook Pro devices. But the company has not specified what processes it is employing to make it happen.

Apple just announced new MacBook Pro line-up that will come with the 8th generation and 9th generation Intel Core processors. The MacBook Pro 15-inch and MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar will be powered by an octa-core processor. Apple also slashed the pricing for the new devices.

The MacBook Pro 15, which used to cost Rs 2,24,900 will now be Rs 25,000 cheaper and cost Rs 1,99,900. The MacBook 13 used to cost Rs 1,69,900, whereas the newer version costs Rs 10,000 cheaper at Rs 1,59,900.