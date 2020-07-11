This could be Apple’s first MacBook with its own silicon chip

This could Apple’s first MacBook with ARM chipset (Image: Nandagopal Rajan) This could Apple’s first MacBook with ARM chipset (Image: Nandagopal Rajan)

At WWDC 2020 last month, Apple announced it is moving to its own silicon chip for future MacBooks from Intel. New details coming from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest Apple’s first MacBook with its own ARM chipset will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. iMore was the first one to report this. Take this information with a pinch of salt as Apple is yet to confirm.

Apple CEO Tim Cook already confirmed that ARM-based Macs will arrive later this year. Kuo also suggests the same. According to Kuo, the production of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro will begin in quarter four of 2020 and will arrive in Q4 2020 or early 2021.

Kuo believes alongside 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple will release two more models of the MacBook Pro with a 14-inch screen and a 16-inch screen.

Both the 14 and 16-inch will come packed with Apple’s own silicon chip. The 14-inch version of the MacBook Air will enter production in Q2 of 2021 while the production for the 16-inch Mac version will begin on Q3 of 2021.

The analyst also suggests that the new ARM chips will lower the price of the Macs and make them comparatively cheaper than the existing Intel-powered ones.

According to Kuo Apple will likely ship nearly 18 to 20 million Macs in 2021 when compared to 14.5 to 15.5-million units in 2019.

Explained: Why Apple has ditched Intel for ARM on Macs

At the time of announcing the transition to ARM chip Cook said the first MacBook with Apple’s silicon chipset. He also added that the ARM-based MacBooks will arrive at the end of 2020 and added that the transition will take nearly two years time.

With Apple’s own Silicon chip we can expect macOS to support native iOS apps and macOS apps side by side on future MacBooks.

Apple – Intel partnership has reportedly not ended completely as Intel-powered MacBooks are still in the pipeline. This means the US tech giant isn’t moving exclusively to ARM-based MacBooks at least for now.

