Apple discontinues 2015 MacBook Pro model in the US

Apple has apparently discontinued 2015 MacBook Pro in the United States. Apple has removed their 2015 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro model from their online store, suggesting the product has been discontinued officially. To recall, it was launched in May 2015 with ‘Force Touch’ trackpad, faster SSDs and better battery than its predecessor. Three years into its existence, Apple seems to have finally pulled the plug on its mid-2015 MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro 2015 sports a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with clock speeds of 2.2GHz, 2.5GHz, or 2.8GHz and turbo boost up to 4.0GHz. It packs up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. It runs on Intel Iris Pro graphics. MacBook Pro 2015 sports three USB 3 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports and HDMI port and the 3.5mm headphone slot. This was the last MacBook with different kinds of Ports. With 2016 models, Apple just went for Type-C USB ports.

The immediate successor of 2015 MacBook Pro, the MacBook Pro 2016 also sports a 15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Retina display with 2,880 x 1,800 pixels resolution. It runs the sixth generation quad-core Intel Core i7 processor under the hood, clocked 2.6GHz, 2.7GHz, or 2.9GHz and Turbo boost option of 3.8Ghz. It can support Intel HD Graphics 530 or AMD’s Radeon Pro 450, 455, or 460 graphics as an upgrade over its predecessor.

Apple’s current MacBook Pro lineup has been updated, courtesy of a new Intel 8th generation processor and up to 32GB of RAM under the hood. The MacBook Pro models now include a new Touch Bar feature that was initially introduced in 2016. Apple’s updated 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 6-core 8th-generation Intel core processor, up to 4TB SSD storage and up to 32GB RAM with Radeon Pro graphics.

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro carries within a quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core and Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics 655. It offers an option of up to 2TB of SSD storage. Apple 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro cost Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,99,900 respectively. Both the models will be sold via Apple Authorised Resellers later this month.

