Apple could be working on ARM-based touchscreen ‘hybrid’ computer: Report

Apple is planning to launch a new kind of computer under the codename “Star”, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The secretive company is evidently working on a lightweight machine running an ARM processor that promises to offer the best of both macOS and iOS. The report claims a few prototypes of the device have already been made and are currently being tested by Apple employees in Cupertino.

Apparently, the prototype features a touchscreen display, compass and GPS. It’s water-resistant and runs the EFI (Extensible Firmware Interface) boot system used in Macs. This seems to indicate that the Star is kind of an ARM-based notebook, rather than a mobile device like an iPad. An ARM-based hybrid notebook is also expected to come with an LTE connectivity, which means it will be closer to Qualcomm-powered notebooks such as HP Envy X2 and Asus NovaGo. The latter two notebooks are light-weight, boasts battery life up to 25 hours, and are always-connected. The report also suggests that the Star runs a derivate of iOS and is labeled as a different family compared to the iOS devices that already exist.

Many believe Apple will merge its desktop and mobile operating systems, the way Microsoft has done. Despite ongoing rumours, Apple CEO Tim Cook believes mobile devices and desktop computers should remain separate from each other. In an interview to The Sydney Morning Herald during Apple’s education-focused event in Chicago, Cook stated that its users weren’t interested in a device that merges MacOS and iOS.

9to5Mac is reporting that the hybrid computer may get released in 2020. The information is inline with a previous report by Bloomberg that suggested that Apple might drop Intel-powered chipsets in favour of ARM-based processors for its Mac lineup. Apparently, the new processors will be included in laptops as early as 2020.

Next week, Apple plans to hold its annual WWDC conference in San Jose, California. iOS 12, macOS 10.4, tvOS 12, and watchOS are expected to be announced at the developer conference. WWDC 2018 runs June 8 through June 10.

