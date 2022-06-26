Apple Back to School 2022 offer: Discounts on MacBook Air M1, MacBook Pro, iPads and what to pick

Apple is hosting its ‘Back to School’ 2022 offers for students who purchase a MacBook Air, Pro, iPad or iMac. Under the scheme, select Apple Macs are available at a discounted price, along with the option of AirPods 3 or AirPod Pro at a lower price. Here’s a look at all the deals and we also briefly explain who should consider these. The discounts are valid till September 22. Keep in mind you will need a valid college or student ID to be eligible for the discount. The eligibility can be verified via UniDays.

Apple MacBook Air M1: Rs 89,900

The MacBook Air M1 is listed at a price of Rs 89,900. The original MRP is Rs 99,900 and this is the older variant with the M1 processor. The effective discount is thus Rs 10,000. The M1 Air is still a very powerful device and this is great for someone who needs a laptop for daily tasks be it entertainment, doing their daily college research/work, and the more basic photo or video editing. The base variant has 256GB storage.

Users can claim at AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro at a discount as well at the time of making this purchase. The AirPods 3 will cost Rs 6,400 and AirPods Pro will cost Rs 12,200. Keep in mind that one Mac will be eligible for one AirPod pair at a time, and the offer is available at select qualifying locations.

Apple MacBook Air M2: Rs 109,900

If you are willing to wait, then the MacBook Air M2 is also on its way for those who want a more powerful machine, especially for photo/video editing. It also comes with a better full HD FaceTime camera as well. But not everyone really needs it.

The newer M2 makes more sense for someone who is okay with the wait time. But Apple has said the laptop is available in July, and there’s no clear delivery date for now. The MacBook Air M2 will start at Rs 1,09,900 including the student discount. The Apple AirPod offer is valid here as well.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2: Rs 1,19,900

If you have been waiting for the latest chipset from Apple and need to upgrade right now, then the current option is the MacBook Pro 13-inch which has the newer M2. With the student discount it will start at Rs 1,19,900, which is a Rs 10,000 discount. You get the Touchbar as well with the MacBook Pro. The Pro variant comes with a slightly better battery life compared to the MacBook Air with M2 and includes 67W fast charging as well. But it is slightly heavier at 1.38 kgs compared to the 1.24 kg MacBook Air 2022.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch: Rs 1,75,410

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at Rs 1,75,410 as part of the offers. The MRP on the Apple website without these starts at Rs 1,94,900 for the base M1 Pro variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The MacBook Pro 14-inch has the M1 Pro processor and given the RAM and storage, this is ideal for those with courses in design, art, medicine, etc, where you require a lot of firepower to run some heavy duty apps.

The M1 Pro might be a older processor, but it still one of the fastest around. Finally, the M1 iMac is also available at Rs 107,910 for those looking to get a desktop-style setup.

Apple iPad Air: Rs 50,780

Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air is available at Rs 50,780 as part of the offers. The MRP is Rs 54,900. The AirPods offer is eligible here as well. For those who want the iPad Pro, it will be available at Rs 68,300. Keep in mind that with accessories such as a good keyboard, both iPads will cost more.