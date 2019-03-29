Apple apologises over problems with MacBook’s third-gen butterfly keyboard

Apple has issued an apology for the continuing problems that users have faced with the MacBook’s third-generation butterfly keyboard, after The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern wrote a critical column highlighting the issue. Apple in a statement has issued an apology and said that it is aware that users are facing problems. Stern wrote her column without the user of the letter E and R in order to highlight the extent of the problem on the MacBooks.

Advertising

In the apology issued to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said, “We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry. The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard.”

The WSJ column is not the first time that someone has pointed out problems with Apple’s MacBook keyboards. Stern’s column also found support from Apple blogger John Gruber who runs DaringFireball.Net. Gruber called these keyboards as the worst products in Apple history, linking to Stern’s column.

“MacBooks should have the best keyboards in the industry; instead they’re the worst. They’re doing lasting harm to the reputation of the MacBook brand,” he wrote.

Advertising

Last year in June, Apple had admitted that there was a flaw in keyboards of MacBook and MacBook Pro, which came with the newer butterfly mechanism. Apple had insisted then that only a small percentage of users were impacted. At that time, Apple had said it will cover the cost of repairs beyond the normal warranty period, which was reported by The Outline at the time.

Apple has been hit with class action lawsuits over these keyboards, which were first introduced back in 2015 with 12-inch MacBook. The company had then introduced a free repair program for MacBooks and their keyboards.

The problems with the keyboard mechanism reported include letters or characters repeating unexpectedly or not appearing at all, the issue of sticky keys or keys not responding in a consistent manner. Apple’s third-generation of butterfly switch keyboard has not solved all the problems either for users, and now the company has admitted so with its apology.