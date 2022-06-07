Apple announces macOS Ventura with Stage Manager

During WWDC 2022, Apple announced macOS Ventura with a host of new features including Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and Handoff for FaceTime. Here are some of the features that the company announced for the latest version of their desktop OS.

macOS Ventura: Multitask with Stage Manager

Stage Manager is a tool that will automatically organise open apps and windows, helping users concentrate on their while also seeing everything through a single glass. The current window will be displayed prominently in the centre and other open windows will appear on the left-hand side so they can quickly and easily switch between tasks. It works along with other windowing tools like Mission Control and Spaces.

macOS Ventura: Use your iPhone as a webcam with Continuity Camera

With Continuity Camera, Mac users can begin using the higher quality camera on their iPhone as a webcam. Macs will be able to automatically recognise and use the camera on an iPhone when it is nearby, It will include features like Center Stage, Portrait mode and a new Studio Light effect that will illuminate the user’s face while dimming the background. Continuity Camera will also tap into the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone to enable Desk View.

macOS Ventura: Other updates to OS features

Safari will be updated with shared Tab Groups which will allow users to share sites with their friends and family, letting them see what others are looking at, live. Users can also start a Messages conversation or FaceTime call right from Safari.

Spotlight will come with an updated design aimed at making navigation easier. Users will now be able to find images in their photo library, across the system and on the web. They will also be able to search for their photos by location, people, scenes or objects; with Live Text letting them search by text inside images.