Apple 2018 MacBook Pro has a data recovery problem: Here’s why

Apple 2018 MacBook Pro could likely be unable to recover data if the logic board fails, according to MacRumors. As per the report, Apple is said to have removed the ‘data recovery connector’ from the logic board on the 2018 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch bar.

In case of a logic board failure in 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models, users can take it to the Apple ‘Authorised Service Providers’ to recover data. MacRumors cite that Apple has a special ‘Customer Data Migration’ tool which is basically a black box that enables transferring data from a failed logic board to a ‘functioning’ MacBook Pro. Support for this tool is now gone from the new MacBooks.

Apparently, iFixit in its teardown of the 2018 MacBook Pro discovered that the data recovery connector is removed from the logic board indicating that the tool can no longer be connected. MacRumors cited multiple ‘reliable sources’ said that the tool is indeed incompatible with the 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

However, data can still be transferred via Thunderbolt 3 ports when booting in Target Disk mode, using Migration Assistant, given the notebook is still functioning and able to boot. But in case of a logic board failure, recovering data would be unlikely. Apple is yet to comment on this report. MacRumors also says that an internal document obtained by them shows that technicians should advise MacBook Pro users to back up to Time Machine frequently.

Apple launched the new MacBook Pro series for 2018 earlier this month. They come with the latest Intel 8th generation processor, and more RAM, storage options.

