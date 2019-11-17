16-inch MacBook Pro’s new keyboard same as the magic keyboard: iFixit

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a number of subtle design changes but the most significant shift is Apple ditching the Butterfly mechanism keyboard in favour of the standard scissor-switch. Apple claims that the design of its new scissor-switch keyboard is similar to its current iMac and iMac Pro Magic Keyboard, which has been confirmed in a recent iFixit teardown of the new MacBook Pro.

Advertising

iFixit says that the switches in the new Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro are nearly identical to those featured in the company’s 2015 Magic Keyboard. The portal also found that the new MacBook Pro keyboard switches are interchangeable with the standard Magic Keyboard for the iMac and iMac Pro.

The low key-travel Butterfly keyboard has featured in Apple laptops for several years now but the mechanism has been facing reliability issues. Even though Apple attempted multiple times to revamp the design to better block debris and improve the durability of the keys, the problem persisted.

The Cupertino-based company was forced to launch an extended warranty program for the first, second, and third-generation Butterfly keyboards. With Apple’s shift to scissor switch, it is highly likely that the Magic Keyboard will eventually make its way in all of Apple’s MacBooks.

Advertising

iFixit says that the clips that attach to the new keyboard’s keycaps have been reinforced and easier to replace when compared to the Butterfly keyboard. The portal also confirms that the new keys have 0.5mm more travel than the butterfly design. Also, the scissor-switch keys are 0.2mm thicker than the previous keyboard’s keys.

Along with a new keyboard, Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro also features reduced bezels, improved sound quality and the return of a physical ‘Escape’ key. The new laptop comes with a price tag of Rs 199,900 for the 512GB storage version powered by the 6‑core Intel Core i7 processor. The 1TB version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is powered by the eight-core Intel Core i9 processor and costs Rs 2,39,900.