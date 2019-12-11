Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro now available in India, starts at Rs 1,99,900

With an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has made a number of changes to deliver an excellent notebook. With an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has made a number of changes to deliver an excellent notebook.

Apple has begun selling a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a bigger screen and improved keyboard in India. The high-end notebook starts at Rs 1,99,900, and can be purchased from Apple authorised resellers, Amazon, Flipkart and PayTM mall. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a direct sequel to the 15-inch model, which is no longer available from Apple, though the notebook can be purchased from e-commerce websites.

With an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has made a number of changes to deliver an excellent notebook. Rather than a radical new design language, the 16-inch MacBook Pro brings two major incremental changes: an improved keyboard and a slightly bigger display.

The new MacBook Pro has a keyboard that’s nearly identical to its Magic keyboard, which is an upgrade from its heavily criticised butterfly keyboard design. In fact, this is the first MacBook to ditch the fragile butterfly-style keyboard which was introduced on the 12-inch MacBook in 2015.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also gets a slightly bigger display with thinner bezels than the 15-inch model. In addition, the laptop comes with a “completely redesigned” six-speaker audio system, eliminating the need for external speakers.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes in three processor variants: the six-core i7 from Intel and two variants of the eight-core i9 processor. The base RAM variant is 16GB, though now users can upgrade up to 64GB RAM, which was limited to 32GB earlier. Storage options are 512GB and 1TB on the MacBook Pro with upgrade options being 1TB (for 512GB), 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB SSD.

