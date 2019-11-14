Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: Every important feature you should know

For the past few years, Apple has been criticised for the MacBook’s controversial keyboard. With the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has tried to address those concerns with the all-new “Magic” keyboard that uses a scissor-like mechanism when users press the keys. Additionally, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro arrives with six speakers, slimmer bezels, improved thermal management, and upgraded specifications.

The new laptop, which will be made available in India soon, will start at Rs 199,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is Apple’s latest attempt to launch a powerful machine catering to creative professionals like filmmakers, artists, video editors, and musicians.

If you are a professional photographer or a video editor, here’s everything you need to know about the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: Magic keyboard

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the new MacBook Pro is the Magic keyboard. Yes, it is the same name Apple uses for the Bluetooth keyboard that comes with your iMac. Well, the idea here is to replicate a scissor-like movement with 1mm key travel. Basically, Apple got rid of the controversial butterfly keyboard and brings back the scissor-switch keyboard available on older MacBook Pros.

The new MacBook Pro keyboard uses a rubber dome, a pretty common keyboard feature, that makes keys more responsive. Also, the newly designed keyboard comes with a physical escape key and an inverted“T” arrangement for the arrow keys, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: Retina display

The new MacBook Pro has a 16-inch display with Apple’s Retina display technology, making it the largest Retina notebook display. That’s an increase of 15.4-inch display, which has now been discontinued. The 16-inch display has a resolution of 3072 x 1920 with 226 ppi, offers a P3 wide colour gamut Retina display and up to 500 nits of brightness. While the display is larger, the new MacBook Pro is identical to the previous generation MacBook Pro.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: Improved thermal design

The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a more advanced thermal design which Apple says enables it to handle higher peak power loads than previous-generation MacBook Pro. This allows for better airflows with bigger vents and more efficient fans designed to cool down the internals.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: Performance

The new laptop features the ninth generation Intel processors with either six or eight cores, offering clock speeds of up to 5.0 GHz. Apple claims the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers up to 2.1 times faster performance than the quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The company has also doubled memory up to 64GB and up to 8TB SSD storage. On graphics, the new MacBook Pro comes with AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics paired with GDDR6 video memory and an 8GB VRAM option.

The battery size is getting a major boost with a 100Wh battery– the largest allowed on a plane by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). That battery promises 11 hours of backup on a single charge.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: Speakers

The pricey MacBook Po also features what Apple calls “high-fidelity sound system.” There are a total of six speakers and two of them are dual force cancelling woofers. According to Apple, the new sound system delivers a more natural and clearer sound.