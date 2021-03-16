scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
AMD launches new Ryzen Pro 5000 series processors for thin-and-light laptops

AMD’s new Zen-3 architecture based Ryzen Pro 5000 series processors include the Ryzen 7 Pro 5850, Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U and Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
March 16, 2021 7:18:46 pm
AMD, AMD Ryzen Pro 5000,The new AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 series chipsets will be soon seen on laptops by HP and Lenovo. (Image Source: AMD)

AMD has announced its new Ryzen Pro 5000 series mobile processors which will compete with the Intel vPro platform. The new Zen-3 chipsets are aimed at thin-and-light business laptops and will offer “uncompromised performance and battery life,” AMD claims.

The Ryzen Pro 5000 series chipsets feature similar specifications to the Ryzen 5000 chipsets. This includes the new octa-core Ryzen 7 Pro 5850 with 16 threads and 20MB cache. The chip has a base frequency of 1.9GHz and will boost up to 4.4GHz. The new lineup features the only processors for thin-and-light laptops that use eight high-performing cores.

Apart from the Ryzen 7 Pro, the brand has also launched the Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with six cores and 12 threads, along with the Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U which has four cores and eight threads. All three chips have 15W TDP.

For businesses, the new chips will offer new security features including Shadow Stack which is designed to protect systems against malware. The chips also feature AMD’s Pro Manageability platform, including “full-spectrum manageability features “.

AMD has also stated that the new chips will offer deeper integration with Microsoft and OEMs for better security and that PCs using the chips will be FIPS encryption certified. The Ryzen Pro 5000 series will also support Microsoft’s Endpoint Manager, a platform that lets IT workers manage multiple PCs, servers, and other devices.

The new AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Series chipsets will be seen on laptops by HP and Lenovo soon. The variants revealed by the brand include the HP Elitebook 845 G8, the HP Probook Aero 635 G2 (AMD exclusive), the HP Probook x360 435 G8 (AMD exclusive), the Lenovo Thinkbook 16P (AMD exclusive), the Lenovo Thinkbook 14S and the Lenovo Thinkpad T14S.

