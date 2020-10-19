Amazon, Flipkart festive sales: Grab these gaming laptops before it’s too late

Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU-H7015T is currently available on Amazon at Rs 1,04,990, making this the most expensive gaming laptop on this list. (Representational Image: Asus)

Many people during the ongoing pandemic have taken up gaming as a hobby to pass the time while they stay safe at home. But most of them are using underpowered machines from the past that they work on to game. Due to which they suffer a lot of lag, low frame rates and high ping while playing. A lot of these new gamers want to upgrade their machines to get a better experience, but are swayed away due to the high costs of a gaming laptop. If you are one, who wants to upgrade their laptop to game better, then this is the time to do it, as during the ongoing festive sales Flipkart and Amazon are hosting a lot of good gaming laptops are available at an affordable price. Here we will be listing down the top five gaming laptops that you can get during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Shopping Festival sale.

HP Pavilion 15-ec0101AX

HP Pavilion 15-ec0101AX is currently available at Rs 49,990, with a Rs 5,000 discount. It sports a 15.6-inch full IPS display. The device is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3550H processor paired with a dedicated Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 1TB hard drive. The device runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home operating system.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15IMH05

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15IMH05 with a discount of Rs 8,000 on Flipkart is currently available at Rs 64,990. It sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS anti-glare display and is powered by the Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 processor. The device comes with Nvidia’s Geforce GTX 1650 Ti dedicated graphics card to handle heavy gaming. It comes with 8GB of RAM paired with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 256GB SSD. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home operating system.

MSI GF75 Thin

MSI GF75 Thin is currently available at Rs 75,990 on Flipkart. The device sports a 17.3-inch full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Intel’s 9th generation Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and comes with 16GB of RAM along with a 1TB conventional hard disk and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5i 82AU00G8IN

Lenovo Legion 5i is currently available 89,990 on Amazon. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an anti-glare coating on top. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It comes with 16GB of RAM along with a 1TB hard disk and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs Microsoft Windows 10 Home operating system.

Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU-H7015T

Asus ROG Strix G17 G712LU-H7015T is currently available on Amazon at Rs 1,04,990, making this the most expensive gaming laptop on this list. It sports a 17.3-inch full HD vIPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Windows 10 Home and features a 3-sided NanoEdge bezels. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU. It comes with 16GB RAM along with a 512GB M2 NVMe PCIe SSD.

