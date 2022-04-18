Dell Alienware m15 R7, X14 launched in India: Price, specifications

Dell has launched two new Alienware laptops in India, the Alienware X14 and Alienware m15 R7. These 14 and 15-inch laptops gaming laptops run on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs. The Alienware X14 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 1,69,990. The Alienware m15 R7 has a starting price of Rs 1,64,990. The newly launched Alienware devices are available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

Alienware X14: Specifications

The Alienware X14 has a FHD (1920×1080) resolution display with 144 refresh rate. It has a Type-C charging port with 130W fast charging support, and runs on a 80 WHr lithium-ion battery which delivers upto 7 hours and 44 minutes of battery life. It also offers customizable RGB-LED lighting in two zones –the Alien head on the top cover and the keyboard.

The laptop comes with Intel Core i5 12500H and Intel CoreT i7 12700H variants with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro options. The base RAM offered is 16GB dual-channel LPDDR5, though it can go up to 32GB. Storage options start at 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD going up to 2TB.

For graphics, the options range from NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3050 Ti with 4GB GDDR6 and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 with 6GB GDDR6.

The laptop’s chassis is made with CNC aluminum and magnesium alloy parts and the laptop has a “Dual Torque Element Hinge”. It comes with Alienware Cryo-Tech Cooling technology. All configurations come with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

certifications.

Ports on the laptop are: one headset jack, one HDMI 2.1 (w/HDCP 2.3 support with NVIDIA GeForce graphics) Output Port, one Type-A USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port, one microSD 5.2 UHS-II Push-Push Card Slot, two USB Type-C (Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 15W (3A/5V) Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4) port and a USB Type-C which is not Thunderbolt 4 certified.

Alienware m15 R7 Specifications:

The Alienware m15 R7 is a 15-inch laptop with three variants as far as the display goes. The base 15.6-inch version has a FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 165Hz refresh rate, while there’s another one with a 360Hz refresh rate. The high-end version has a QHD ( 2560 x 1440) resolution with 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms latency. It starts with 16GB RAM offering a maximum of 64GB. The maximum storage offered is 2TB in single storage, and there are options for 4TB storage when choosing dual storage configuration.

This laptop only runs the Intel Core i7 12700H processor. Graphics options on the m15 R7 are: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, NVIDIA GeForce 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB GDDR6. The power adapter options range from 180W (standard) to 240W.