Acer’s new TravelMate P6 series claims 20 hour battery life, offers up to 24GB RAM

Acer has announced a new TravelMate P6 Series notebook, which comes in an ultra-thin form factor with long battery life and up to 24GB of RAM. Acer says the laptop is aimed at professionals on the go and comes with features like biometric fingerprint authentication, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

The TravelMate P6 weighs only 1.1 kg and is only 0.6 inches or 16.6 mm in thickness. Acer says the laptop also meets the MIL-STD 810G military standards for durability. It comes with biometric fingerprint authentication and an IR camera with Windows Hello.

TravelMate P6 Specifications

The TravelMate P614-51 comes with a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with up to 170-degree wide viewing angles. The laptop’s design also includes a 180-degree hinge design, enabling it to lay flat for sharing the display with others. It sports a premium quality magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis

The laptop has a full-sized and back-lit keyboard. The P6 also comes with damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass NBT touchpad, which supports precise gesture controls and swiping. Acer says the Corning Gorilla Glass is tougher, more resistant to scratches, and easier to clean.

The new laptops run Windows 10 Pro and comes with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and up to 24GB DDR4 memory. For graphics, Acer is offering up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics. Maximum onboard storage on the laptop is 1TB Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSD.

On the battery front, Asus has promised 20 hours of battery life and said that the notebook can also be charged up to 50 percent in less than 45 minutes.

For business professionals, TravelMate P614-51 is Skype-certified and the company claims the laptop will support crystal-clear videoconferencing via a four-mic array. For security purposes, when the webcam is not in use, the camera shutter can be closed as well.

The new Asus notebook also includes an integrated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip which supports hardware-based protection for passwords and encryption keys.

Connectivity options on the TravelMate P6 include support for eSim-enabled 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 MU-MIMO technology and Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports for faster data transfers. Customers will be able to connect a cable from the USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port to a Thunderbolt 3-enabled device and get four times the data and twice the video bandwidth and there’s support for up to 8K displays as well. The laptop also has a MicroSD card and smart card readers along with NFC (Near Field Communication).

Acer is also providing an optional Acer USB Type-C Dock II, which expands the workspace via a USB Type-C port. This dock also provides USB 3.1 Type A and Type C, DisplayPort, HDMI, audio in/out options and support for up to three 4K displays.

Acer TravelMate P614-51 price

The new Acer notebook will be available in North America in June, starting at $1,149.99. It will launch in Europea, Middle East and Asia in June, starting at EUR 1,249. The laptop will come to China in May, starting at RMB 9,999. Converting the US price to INR is around Rs 79,000 plus for the new Acer laptop.