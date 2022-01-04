Acer unveils new Chromebooks for families, students, and hybrid workers

Acer has unveiled a trio of Chromebooks, in different form factors, geared towards family use, hybrid workers, and students. The laptops are powered by the latest MediaTek Kompanio and Intel processors and feature an eco-friendly OceanGlass Touchpad.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 specifications, pricing, and availability

Powered by the new octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 chipset, the Spin 513’s convertible design makes it ideal for school, work, and other projects. The Chromebook can transform between four different modes such as tent mode and tablet mode for ease of use on the go. It features a military-grade MIL-STD 810H durability and comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 out of the box.

The device comes with a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which offers 18 percent more vertical screen space, thereby reducing the need for continuous scrolling. It features a display resolution of 2256 x 1504 with 7.7mm (0.3-inch) narrow side bezels which highlight the visuals. Additionally, it is equipped with a backlit keyboard for lowlight areas, a USB Type-C port, and a DTS Audio with a pair of upward-facing speakers, providing high-quality audio for video calls or entertainment.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – Tent mode. (Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – Tent mode. (Image credit: Acer)

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will be available in North America in June 2022 at $599.99 (about Rs 45,000). Europe, the Middle East, and African regions can get it early, starting April 2022 at €649 (about Rs 55,000).

Acer Chromebook 315 specifications, pricing, and availability

The Chromebook 315 features a larger 15.6-inch anti-glare display, eliminating any reflection hindering your experience. It features an optional touch-screen display that allows for smooth and effortless multitasking, while the large keyboard includes a dedicated numeric pad. The laptop also comes equipped with a wide FOV (field-of-view) webcam with flare-reducing technology, making it ideal for video conferences and online lectures.

Acer Chromebook 315 is geared towards hybrid workers. (Image credit: Acer) Acer Chromebook 315 is geared towards hybrid workers. (Image credit: Acer)

Same as the Spin 513, you get DTS Audio, delivering deeper bass and support for Wi-Fi 6. The device is powered by the latest Intel processors and features two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports on either side for data transfers. A MicroSD card reader is included as well, and you get up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Chromebook also introduces Acer’s new eco-friendly touchpad. The OceanGlass is made entirely out of the ocean-bound plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture, offering sleek and responsive tactile feedback.

The Acer Chromebook 315 will be available in North America later this month at $299.99 (about Rs 23,000). Europe, the Middle East, and European regions will get access in the latter half of the first quarter of 2022 at €399 (about Rs 34,000).

Acer Chromebook 314 specifications, pricing, and availability

The Chromebook 314 is the budget-friendly variant in the pack, ideal for students and families with school-age children. It comes equipped with the latest Intel processors and offers up to 10 hours of battery life, all packaged inside a military-grade shell.

The budget-friendly Acer Chromebook 314 is aimed at students. (Image credit: Acer) The budget-friendly Acer Chromebook 314 is aimed at students. (Image credit: Acer)

The full-HD (1920 x 1080) IPS touch-screen display measures 14 inches diagonally, with 8.1mm (0.32 inch) narrow bezels and an anti-glare coating. Users can navigate the Chrome OS using the optional multi-touch display or the OceanGlass touchpad.

Additionally, the Chromebook 314 provides two in-built microphones, a flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction, and a pair of USB Type-C ports. The Acer Chromebook 314 will be available for purchase in North America starting June 2022 at $299 (about Rs 23,000). In Europe and other regions, it will be available in April 2022 at €369 (Rs 32,000).

Additionally, the company has announced a special National Geographic Edition for their Aspire Vero lineup. The laptop’s chassis is built with 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), while its keycaps are built with 50 percent PCR, making it easy for upgrading and repairs.

The Vero lineup of products is part of Acer’s “Earthion” mission, a platform created to help tackle environmental challenges. Priced at €899, the laptop will be available in France, starting March 2022, where each purchase supports the National Geographic Society. Asia and other regions will see a launch later down the line.