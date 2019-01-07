Acer Swift 7 with thin bezels, compact design launched at CES 2019

At CES 2019, Acer has launched the Swift 7 notebook with even thin screens bezels and compact design. The premium Windows 10 notebook has a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 8th generation Intel Core processors, and up to 10 hours of promised battery life.

Perhaps the biggest change compared to last year’s model is the new 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The notebook comes with a 14-inch FHD touchscreen IPS display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage, 300 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The Swift 7 weighs 790 grams, thanks to magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys. Just above the display is a pop-up camera that has a 55-degree viewing angle.

The all-new Swift 7 is powered by the latest-generation Intel Core i7 processor and can be configured up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of SSD drive. Acer promises up to 10 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.1 Gen 2, a combo headphone jack, and a DisplayPort 1.2. Plus, you also get Gigabit Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Acer Swift 7 will be available with 8GB or 16GB LDDR3 RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD PCIe storage. It is scheduled to hit the US market in May, starting at $1,699 (or approx Rs 1,16,240); in EMEA in April, starting at €1,799 (Rs 1,43,365); and in April in China, starting at ¥14,999.