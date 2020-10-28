Acer unveils five new laptops in India starting at Rs 54,999

Acer's newly released laptops' price starts at Rs 54,999

Acer has set ripples in the laptop market by announcing five new laptops recently. The company has brought these laptops under its Swift and Aspire series for the Indian market where it has launched Swift 5, Swift 3X, two new models of Swift 3 along with Aspire 5 laptop.

To recall, Acer has just recently unveiled these laptops in the global market as well. All these laptops will be available from 1st week of November at Acer e-stores while Reliance Digital would be a retail category launch partner.

On the specification front, the starting at 79,999 Acer Swift 3X comes paired with 11th Gen Intel Core processor along with the Intel Iris Xe MAX graphics. In addition, it also features 14-inch FHD IPS display at 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio with 72 per cent NTSC colour gamut. Besides that, multiple ports that come bundled with the laptop are USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0 and Thunderbolt 4. The laptop also features Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.0 along with multiple cooling modes, multiple heat pipes and convenient shortcut keys. Add to that, Swift 3X comes adorned with a 58.7 Wh battery which provides a backup for 17.5 hours.

Starting at Rs.79,999, Acer Swift 5 comes powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop is paired with 14-inch Full HD display at 340 nits brightness while covering 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. Further, the screen is clad in narrow bezels at a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. With that, the device also flaunts an array of ports including USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 4.

Aspire 5, on the other hand, comes with 14-inch Full HD IPS display along with Acer’s eye care feature of Acer BlueLightSheild and Acer Colour technology. On the storage front, the laptop comes bundled with 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD with up to 2TB HDD. In addition, it is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processor along with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics along with dual-band Wi-Fi 61 feature and is available at starting price of Rs 54,999.

The Swift 3 will start at Rs.67,999 while both its models will come bundled with 11th Gen Intel Core processor along with Intel Xe Graphics with Wi-Fi 6 technology and Thunderbolt 4 port. The SF314-59 variant of Swift 3 comes clad in an aluminium body with magnesium-aluminium palm rest while it features 14-inch Full HD display with sleek thinness of 15.95mm. Also, the SF313-53 model of Swift 3 is powered by 16 hours battery backup along with fast charging feature. Moreover, the device comes in 13.5-inch display at an aspect ratio of 3:2.

