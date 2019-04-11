Acer Spin 3 series of convertible notebook laptops launched: Price, specifications

Acer has unveiled its new lineup of convertible notebook series of laptops, dubbed Acer Spin 3 at its next@acer event being held in New York. The device lineup will be made available in North America in June with prices starting at $499.99 (approximately Rs 34,510). Whereas, it will be made available in EMEA in June with a starting price of Euro 699 (approximately Rs 54,310).

The company states that the specifications, pricing and availability will depend on the region. To know the specifics you can contact an Acer store or visit the company’s official website.

Acer Spin 3 sports a 14-inch full HD IPS touch 360-degree flip display with support for pen input. The device features 9.6mm of bezels and has a 79 per cent screen to body ratio. It will also come with a dockable and rechargeable pen.

The device is powered by up to eighth Intel’s Core i7 processor paired with an optional Nvidia GeForce MX230 GPU. It comes with up to 512GB PCIe SSD along with up to 1TB of conventional HDD storage. The device runs Windows 10 operating system.

The company claims that its Spin 3 can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It also supports fast charging.

It comes with two front-facing speakers for a better sound experience, a precision touchpad, which supports Windows 10 gestures, gigabit dual-band Wi-Fi 5 with MU-MIMO technology.