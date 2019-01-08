CES 2019: Acer Predator Triton 900, Predator Triton 500 gaming laptops launched

Acer has launched two new convertible gaming laptops under its Predator Triton series at the ongoing CES 2019 show in Las Vegas. These include the Acer Predator Triton 900 and Acer Predator Triton 500. The company claims that both these laptops come with new and powerful internals that rivals gaming desktops.

The Acer Predator Triton 900 will be made available in March in North America, EMEA and China with prices starting at $3,999 (approximately Rs 2,80,000), 4,199 Euros (approximately Rs 3,36,000) and 39,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 4,00,000), respectively.

Acer Predator Triton 500 will be made available in North America and EMEA in February at $1,799 (approximately Rs 1,25,000) and 1,999 Euros (approximately Rs 1,60,000), respectively. The device will be made available in China in January at 16,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 1,73,000). The company has not provided any pricing or availability details for both the devices in India.

One of the most interesting feature of these laptops is that they can be controlled with a smartphone with the company’s PredatorSense mobile app. These include controlling the fan speed, lighting, audio modes and processor clock speeds.

However, this feature will not be available out of the box and users will have to wait until the end of the year to get it.

Acer Predator Triton 900 17-inch 4K display with a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge that helps the laptop flip, extend or recline according to the users choice.

It is powered by up to Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. The device comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM along with an SSD.

Coming to the Acer Predator Triton 500, this one sports a 15.6-inch full HD display. It is also powered by up to Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. The device comes with up to 32GB of RAM along with an SSD.

Both of the laptops come with the company’s own advanced cooling system that increases airflow by 45 per cent.