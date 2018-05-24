Acer Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop, Orion 5000 desktops and Nitro 50 series launched

Acer has launched two new gaming laptops and introduced a desktop gaming series under its flagship Predator lineup. Acer has launched two new gaming laptops and introduced a desktop gaming series under its flagship Predator lineup.

Acer has launched two new gaming laptops and introduced a desktop gaming series under its flagship Predator lineup. These include the Predator Helios 500 and Predator Helios 3000 gaming laptops, as well as the Predator Orion 5000 and Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop series. All these launches were part of its next@Acer event in New York, which also saw the company introducing the Swift 5 and new Chromebooks for business users.

Acer Predator Helios 500: Specifications, price

Acer Predator Helios 500 features a 17.3-inch IPS display with an option to choose between a 4K UHD or 1080p 144Hz display. Under the hood is an 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor coupled with GeForce GTX 1070 graphics. Games can load faster through Intel’s Optane memory, while gameplay is maintained by NVMePCIe SSDs and up to 64GB of dedicated memory. The Helios 500 has got audio from two speakers, a subwoofer supported by Acer TrueHarmony, as well as 3D audio delivered by WavesMAXXAudio technology through Waves Nx.

The gaming laptop stays cool, as the Predator Helios 500 comes with two AeroBlade 3D metal fans and five heat pipes. Fan speed can be controlled and customized through the PredatorSense app, that can maintain overclocking, lighting, hotkeys, temperature, and fan control through a single interface. Gamers can have a more immersive experience through dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and HDMI 2.0 ports that can support up to three external monitors. In addition, the laptop offers Killer DoubleShot Pro networking, for wireless gaming. The Predator Helios 500 comes with an RGB backlit keyboard that offers four lighting zones, along with anti-ghosting technology, to allow easy command control. The premium gaming laptop will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Asia later this month, starting at 1,999 euros (or approx Rs 1,60,320).

Acer Predator Helios 300: Specifications, price

The Helios 300 Special Edition offers a budget-friendly solution for gamers.

The Helios 300 Special Edition offers a budget-friendly solution for gamers. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, the gaming gets a refresh rate of 144Hz. Hardware-wise, it is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is supported by GeForce GTX 1060 graphics.

The Helios 300 Special Edition also comes equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, and is upgradable to 32GB, along with Intel Optane memory that improves overall system responsiveness. The DDR4 memory is backed by a 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SDD, and HDD storage up to 2TB. Two AeroBlade 3D fans maintain cooling on the Acer Helios 300 Special edition, which can also be controlled through the PredatorSense app by Acer.

Connectivity options on the gaming laptop include Gigabit Ethernet provides fast wired connections, while Gigabit Wi-Fi is provided by the latest Intel Wireless-AC 9560 that delivers up to 1.73Gbps throughput. At the moment, there’s no update on when it will be made available on sale.

Acer Predator Orion 5000: Specifications, price

The Predator Orion 5000’s chassis comes with Acer’s signature Predator design, a transparent side panel, and EMI compliance so it can protect users and peripherals from potential electromagnetic interference. It comes with easy-open side panels that make upgrades easier. The gaming desktop features up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8700K processors paired with the Intel Z370 chipset. Gamers will be able to enjoy high screen resolutions and premium VR experiences from Intel Optane memory up to 32GB and up to 2-way NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPUs.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 comes with IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management, that segments the system into different thermal zones, allowing each region to expel heat on its own. In addition, gamers can maintain a dust-free system through its front mesh panel with dust filters. Core gamers will get connectivity options like Killer LAN high-speed Ethernet, cradles for audio headsets as well as a carry handle for portability. The Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktops will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Asia in June starting at 1,699 euros (or approx Rs 1,36,260)

Acer Predator Orion 3000: Specifications, price

Acer's Predator Orion 3000 comes with a signature Predator design and a transparent EMI-compliant side panel.

Like the Predator Orion 5000, Acer’s Predator Orion 3000 comes with a signature Predator design, a transparent EMI-compliant side panel, RGB lighting and built-in headset cradles. Powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, it is backed by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs. The desktop is also VR-ready.

Like the 5000 series, the Predator Orion 3000 can be configured with up to 32GB of Intel Optane memory, while offering up to 64GB DDR4-2666 RAM. The gaming desktop is cooled by a front-facing intake LED fan, mesh cover and rear exhaust for optimized airflow throughout the chassis. The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Asia from July starting at 1,299 euros (or approx Rs 1,04,036).

Acer Nitro 50 Desktop: Specifications, price

Acer’s Nitro 50 desktop PCs offer 4K resolution visuals, and can support up to four displays simultaneously. They are designed with armor-inspired housing and front-facing LED lighting that emits a red glow. Powered by up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, and equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 GPUs, they offer a 3TB HDD and 512GB SSD.

The Nitro 50 series sport a handy wireless charging deck for keeping users’ Qi-enabled wireless devices powered up and ready to go. In addition, network speed can be optimised through Realtek Dragon LAN. For totally immersive entertainment or to transform the gaming experience into an eye-popping stereoscopic experience, just match the Nitro 50 desktop with an Acer Nitro VG0 or RG0 monitor. The Nitro 50 desktop series will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Asia from May, and will start at 999 euros. (or approx Rs 79,976)

Acer Nitro VG0 and RG0 Series monitors: Specifications, features

Acer's Nitro series includes the Nitro VG0 and NitroRG0 gaming monitors.

Acer’s Nitro series includes the Nitro VG0 and NitroRG0 gaming monitors. These offer IPS gaming monitors with AMD Radeon FreeSync that provides a response time of up to 1ms Visual Response Boost (VRB), as well as refresh rates of 144Hz. The Acer Nitro VG0 series is available with 27-inch, 23.8-inch and 21.5-inch panels delivering resolutions of 4K UHD, WQHD or Full HD. Meanwhile, the ultra-thin Acer Nitro RG0 series boasts a sleek .27-inch thin profile and is offered in 27-inch and 23.8-inch models.

Both desktops offer integrated 6-axis color adjustment lets gamers fine-tune color, hue and saturation to best suit the game at hand, while sporting IPS panels with wide angles of up to 178 degrees. The Nitro RG0 series’ 1920×1080 resolution delivers excellent visual detail, and is perfect for 1080p Full HD gaming, multimedia, and productivity applications, including Blu-ray Disc console gaming and widescreen cinematic playback. Two 2W stereo speakers deliver quality audio and HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort ports connect to a wide array of PCs to support powerful sound effects.

Both laptops will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia from later this month. While the Nitro RG0 starts at 139 euros (or approx Rs 11.132), the Nitro VG0 begins from 129 euros (or approx Rs 10,331).

The Predator Gaming Chair that allows players to engage in marathon gaming sessions.

Along the gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, Acer has also announced new gaming accessories. These include Acer’s Predator Cestus 510 gaming mouse with an optical sensor supporting up to 16,000 DPI, along with the Predator Gaming Chair that allows players to engage in marathon gaming sessions.

