Monday, April 12, 2021
Latest news

Acer Nitro 5 with 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 H-series chipset launched: Check details

Here's all you need to know about the new Intel-powered Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 12, 2021 8:07:04 pm
Acer, Acer Nitro 5,Acer Nitro 5 features Intel 11th Gen Core i5 11300H processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD storage. (Image Source: Acer)

Acer just launched the Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The new Nitro 5 comes with 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics. The portable gaming system includes features like RGB backlighting, an HD webcam, an FHD-screen and more. Here’s all you need to know about the new laptop.

Acer Nitro 5: Price and availability

The Acer Nitro 5 is priced starting at Rs 69,990 and will be available at Acer exclusive stores, Acer online stores and on Amazon India. The laptop also has an AMD variant powered by the Ryzen series processors. You can read more about that by clicking on the link below.

Also Read |Acer Nitro 5 launched with AMD Ryzen 5600H processor

Acer Nitro 5: Specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and 300 nits peak brightness. Powering the laptop is an Intel 11th Gen Core i5 11300H processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD storage that can be further upgraded to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 2TB HDD storage. There is also an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 RAM for your gaming needs.

In terms of connectivity, the Acer Nitro 5 comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6 ax, Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Thunderbolt 4 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and an RJ45/ ethernet port. For sound, the Nitro 5 features stereo speakers with support for Dolby DTS: X Ultra.

An RGB keyboard on the Acer Nitro 5 allows users to make use of the four-zone lighting system. Moreover,  users also get a key-travel of 1.6mm and highlighted arrow keys and WASD keys.

