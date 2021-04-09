Acer Nitro 5 launched with AMD Ryzen 5600H processor: Specifications and features

The device comes in two variants, one is powered by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card while the other runs on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (image credit: Acer)

Acer India has now launched Nitro 5 gaming laptop, which is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5600H. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rate and offers support for DTS: X Ultra for an improved better audio experience.

Acer Nitro 5: Pricing and Availability

The Acer Nitro 5 featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 can be purchased starting from Rs 94,990, while the variant that comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is available from Rs 71,990 on Acer Exclusive stores and Acer online store and on Flipkart.

Acer Nitro 5: Features and specifications

The Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen and features a large screen-to-body ratio with support for 144Hz high refresh rate. The device comes in two variants, one is powered by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card while the other runs on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Both the variants of the laptop are powered by the AMD RyzenTM 5 5600H Hexa-core processor.

The laptop features TrueHarmony technology along with DTS: X Ultra, which is said to feature optimised bass, clarity and precision. The device supports 6 custom content modes with a smart amplifier that supports Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated.

Nitro 5 comes with Ethernet E2600 that is said to deliver a smooth experience while low latency gaming, smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats.

Both the variants of the laptop pack an RGB-backlit keyboard and feature Acer CoolBoost technology with a quad exhaust port design for better cooling while gaming. Users can monitor the temperature, fan speeds, and other details of the Nitro 5 with one touch of the NitroSense hotkey, covering temperatures, fan speeds, and more.

The laptop comes with a full range of ports, that include HDMI 2.0 and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 2 support. The device comes with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 2TB HDD support and the memory can be upgraded up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. The battery capacity is 57.5 Wh, with up to 13 hour support, according to the company.