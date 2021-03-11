Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India; Check price, specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 is available at Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-stores and on Amazon. (Image Source: Acer)

Acer India has launched the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India today. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop is aimed at gamers and will come with specifications including an RGB backlit keyboard, 10th Gen Intel Core processor up to 32GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTZ 3060 graphics card.

“With the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop using the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, we are entering a new era of high-performance gaming. Our Nitro 5 gaming laptop range has been a huge success in the Indian market and provides the perfect stepping stone to competitive e-sports,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said on the launch.

Here are the key specifications of the Acer Nitro 5.

Acer Nitro 5 specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display that comes with support for 144Hz high refresh rate and 3ms response time. The machine will be powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. There are also two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs, along with support for up to a 2TB HDD and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Acer Nitro 5 also features the brand’s CoolBoost technology that help keeps the system temperature at optimal level for longer game sessions. A dedicated NitroSense hotkey allows users to monitor and manage the machine’s temperature, fan speeds and more.

The laptop also features a 4-zone RGB keyboard that highlights the WASD navigation keys for games. A 1.6mm key travel also ensures quick response times. Acer also promises clearer sounds that can be delivered in a 3D spatial soundscape with DTS:X Ultra support, allowing you to hear where your opponents are coming from with pinpoint precision.

Pricing and Availability:

The Acer Nitro 5 will start at a price of Rs 89,999. The gaming laptop can be purchased from an Acer Exclusive store or the Acer E-store. It will also be available on Amazon. The Acer Nitro 5 can be purchased immediately from March 11, 2021.