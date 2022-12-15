scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Acer launches Swift Edge SFA16-41 laptop: Check specs and price

Powered by the Ryzen 7 6800U processor, Acer recently added the Edge SFA16-41 to its Swift series.

Acer Swift Edge SFA16-41, Acer Swift Edge OLED screen, Acer Swift Edge SFA16-41 specsAcer Swift Edge SFA16-41 comes with a 16-inch OLED screen. (Image Source: Acer)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Acer added another product to its Swift laptop series which comes with an OLED panel. The Swift Edge SFA16-41 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U mobile processor that comes with eight cores and 16 threads.

The processor is based on TSMC’s 6nm FinFET process and offers a max boost clock of up to 4.7GHz and a base clock of 2.7GHz while consuming a mere 28W. Running on Windows 11 Home out of the box, the laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. It has a 16-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

On the connectivity front, you get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 along with one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and one USB 3.2 port. The top of the laptop screen also houses a built-in 1080p webcam that can record video at 60 FPS. You also get a backlit keyboard, a 54 Wh battery with support for a 65W PD charger and a power button with an integrated fingerprint reader. The Acer Swift Edge SFA16-41 weighs just 1.17kg for Rs 1,24,999.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 05:52:17 pm
Next Story

NBE cautions students against fake FMGE sample papers

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close