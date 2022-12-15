Acer launches Swift Edge SFA16-41 laptop: Check specs and price

Acer added another product to its Swift laptop series which comes with an OLED panel. The Swift Edge SFA16-41 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U mobile processor that comes with eight cores and 16 threads.

The processor is based on TSMC’s 6nm FinFET process and offers a max boost clock of up to 4.7GHz and a base clock of 2.7GHz while consuming a mere 28W. Running on Windows 11 Home out of the box, the laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. It has a 16-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2400 and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

On the connectivity front, you get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 along with one USB Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and one USB 3.2 port. The top of the laptop screen also houses a built-in 1080p webcam that can record video at 60 FPS. You also get a backlit keyboard, a 54 Wh battery with support for a 65W PD charger and a power button with an integrated fingerprint reader. The Acer Swift Edge SFA16-41 weighs just 1.17kg for Rs 1,24,999.