Acer launches six new laptops with Windows 11: Price, specifications

Acer has launched its next range of laptops, which are available across multiple price points. The company has launched six new devices in total, which are powered by Windows 11. The laptops will be available to purchase via the Acer e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales. Here is everything you should know about the next generation laptops by Acer.

Acer Swift X: Specifications, price

Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) is available at a starting price of Rs 86,999. The laptop packs a 14-inch FHD display with support for 100% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Hexa-core processor which has a base clock speed of 2.3Ghz and can go up to 4.2Ghz. The laptop comes with 4GB Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU and AMD Radeon Graphics. The Asus Swift X packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop is backed by a 4-cell 59Whr battery.

Acer Swift 3: Specifications, Price

The Swift 3 is available at a starting price of Rs 62,999. The laptop comes with FHD(1920 x 1080 pixels) 14-inch IPS screen, with a maximum brightness of 300 nits,

The laptop comes in two variants which are powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor respectively. Both the variants come with Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4. The laptop is said to be less than 16 mm in thickness weighs 1.19 kg. The laptop comes with up to 16 GB RAM and a solid-state drive of up to 1 TB.

Acer Aspire 5: Specifications, Price

The Acer Aspire 5 price starts from Rs 57,999. The Acer Aspire 5 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and comes in 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen size options. This one has a FHD IPS panel and comes with a backlit keyboard. The laptop packs dual-band Wi-Fi 61 (802.11ax) and comes with up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 2TB HDD.

Acer Aspire 3: Specifications, price

The Acer Aspire 3 is available at a starting price of 55,999. This laptop is powered with up to Intel Core i5-1135G7 with 4.2 GHz clock speed. The laptop comes with hybrid storage using SSD and HDD configuration. The laptop also packs a fingerprint reader for an extra layer of security.

Acer Spin 3: Specifications, price

The Spin 3 price starts at Rs 74,999. The Spin 3 is a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop and comes with a 13.3-inch 16:10 display. It comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0 which can be used for drawing and writing on the device.

The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core Processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Spin 3 is said to have a battery life of up to 15 hours.

Acer Spin 5: Specifications, price

The Acer Spin 5 price starts at Rs 99,999. The Spin 5 is a convertible laptop that comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop comes with up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. The device is said to offer a battery life of up to 15-hour.