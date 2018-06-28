Acer launches Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop starting at Rs 65,999 in India

The new Acer Nitro 5 laptops come with the company’s own Nitro Sense control software which helps in thecooling management of the laptop. (Image: Acer) The new Acer Nitro 5 laptops come with the company’s own Nitro Sense control software which helps in thecooling management of the laptop. (Image: Acer)

Acer today refreshed its gaming laptop series, the Nitro 5. The new Nitro 5 laptops come with a new design and improved specifications. The new Acer Nitro 5 series starts at Rs 65,999 for the base AMD Ryzen 5 powered variant and Rs 72,999 for the six core 8th generation Intel Core variant. It will be available across both online and offline platforms.

The company said that the Nitro 5 has been developed keeping in mind that gamers want powerful specifications to enable great experiences on the go at an affordable price point. The laptop features a laser textured design on top along with a matte crimson hinge above the keyboard.

Coming to the specifications, both variants of the Acer Nitro 5 sports a 15.6 full HD IPS display. One variant of the laptop is powered by the 8th generation of Intel Core i5, i7, i5+, and the i7+ processors paired with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. The other variant is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor along with a dedicated Radeon RX560 graphics card. The variants with the Intel processors come with Intel’s Optane SSD memory up to 512GB.

Other specifications of the device include a front-facing HD Web camera, Windows 10 Home, Dolby Atmos Premium, Acer TrueHarmony audio technology, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0, an Intel Wireless-AC 9560 2×2 802.11ac, and Gigabit Ethernet. Additionally, the device also comes with Acer’s proprietary Nitro Sense control software, which helps the system in cooling management.

