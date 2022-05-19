Acer Swift 3 OLED, Chromebook Spin 714 and more laptops announced

Acer has announced the launch of a host of products during its recently held event, The new launches include a premium convertible Chromebook and Chromebook tablet; a new Swift 3 OLED Laptop, refreshed TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P2 series business laptops; expansions to the company’s eco-conscious Vero portfolio and the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

The Chromebook Spin 714 is a premium Chromebook powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors. It comes with a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA (2560×1600) or WUXGA (1920×1200) display with touch screen capabilities.

According to Acer, the laptop wakes up from sleep within seconds and delivers up to 10 hours of battery life or up to four hours of usage after a 30-minute quick charge. The company also claims that the Chrome OS device wakes up from sleep within seconds.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in North America in August and will start at $749.99. It will start becoming available in EMEA regions (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) in August, starting at 879 euros.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714. (Image credit: Acer) The Acer Chromebook Spin 714. (Image credit: Acer)

Acer Chromebook Tab 510

The Chromebook Tab 510 is a durable tablet powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform which comes with optional LTE and offers “military-grade durability.”

The tablet comes with a 10.1-inch IPS 16:10 aspect ratio WUXGA (1920 x 1200) full HD display and a 5MP MIPI front-facing webcam for video calls and an 8MP rear camera for capturing images. Acer promises up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge

The tablet is designed to meet MIL-STD 810H standards with its impact-resistant chassis, shock-absorbing corner bumpers and a reinforced design that protects it from drops as high as 122 cm. It is also equipped with a Corning Gorilla Glass Display. The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 will be available in North America in July and will start at $399.99.

Refreshed Acer TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4

The 14 and 16-inch variants of the TravelMate P4 and the 14-inch TravelMate Spin P4 are now available with either an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO chipset or 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro chipset. The laptops will come with a 16:10 1920×1200 WUXGA display with a high screen-to-body ratio. These laptops will be made with up to 36.6 per cent PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic and will come with 100 per cent recycled packaging materials.

The laptops will start becoming available in the United States in the third quarter of 2022 and will start at $899. They will also be available in the EMEA region in September, where they will start at 949 euros. Some variants of the two models will also start selling in China in July, starting at RMB 5,999.

The Acer TravelMate P4. (Image credit: Acer) The Acer TravelMate P4. (Image credit: Acer)

New Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop

The new Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop will be powered by 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and will come with PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. The laptop is Intel Evo certified, which means it should be able to wake up from sleep instantly and that should offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

The laptop features a 14-inch WQXGA+ VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified(2.8k) OLED display with a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Its aluminium chassis is 17.9 mm thick and weighs just 1.4kg. Its “OceanGlass” touchpad is made from ocean-bound plastic waste.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED will be available in the US in July 2022, where it will start at $899.99. It will be available in the EMEA in July as well with a starting price of 999 euros.

The new Acer Swift 3 OLED. (Image credit: Acer) The new Acer Swift 3 OLED. (Image credit: Acer)

New Acer Aspire Vero laptop

Acer’s new Aspire Vero laptop will come with two variants: a 14-inch and a 15-inch variant and will be powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors. They will be available in two colours: Cobblestone Grey and a new Mariana Blue.

Like previous Vero models, the new models also make use of PCR plastic: 30 per cent of the chassis, 30 per cent of the screen bezel and 50 per cent of the keycaps are made with PCR plastics. The laptop is also designed to be easily repaired with a bottom cover that is easily removed, with standard screws for replacing the RAM and SSD.

The Acer Aspire Vero will be available in the United States in September 32022 and will start at $749.99. In the EMEA, it will be available in August and will start at 899 euros. Availability in China will begin in August, where its price will start at RMB 4,999.

The new Acer Aspire Vero laptop is available in two colours. (Image credit: Acer) The new Acer Aspire Vero laptop is available in two colours. (Image credit: Acer)

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition and Predator Triton 300SE gaming laptops

The newly announced Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop will come with glasses-free stereoscopic 3D capabilities and will support over 50 popular titles that can take advantage of this technology at launch. Alongside the launch of the 3D gaming laptop, Acer also announced the refreshed Predator Triton 300 SE thin gaming laptop, and the Predator XB273K LV and Acer Nitro XV272U RV gaming monitors

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition will come with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs, 32 GB DDR4-4800 memory and PcIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs with Raid 0 storage.

The Predator Triton 300SE thin gaming laptop line has been refreshed, coming with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA Geforce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs with 16:10 OLED panel options.