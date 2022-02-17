Acer launches India’s first 360Hz gaming laptop: Price, specifications

Acer has announced the launch of its all-new Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop in India. The device is equipped with the world’s fastest 360Hz refresh rate display, and is aimed at Esports enthusiasts and competitive gamers in the country.

Acer Predator Helios 300: Specifications

Oddly enough, the new Predator Helios 300 is equipped with the last-gen 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H, albeit it should be enough to handle the most demanding AAA games. Its keyboard has also been redesigned to feature the iconic predator typeface, 4-zone RGB, an enlarged space key, and concave-shaped see-through caps making it easier to rest your fingers on.

The keyboard also comes with two integral keys: Turbo and PredatorSense. Turbo allows for instant overclocking, while the latter opens a utility app. PredatorSense also allows for system monitoring, adjusting overclock settings, and customising RGB preferences.

The 15.6-inch IPS display comes with a 360Hz smooth refresh rate and thin bezels that do not distract you from gaming. However, this number can be turned down to 300Hz or 165Hz through the in-built overdrive response to save battery.

Under the hood, you have an NVIDIA RTX 30 Series GPU, paired with 32GB of DDR4 (last-gen) memory. The company also claims to provide “plenty of high-speed PCIe storage,” which we could assume is a 1TB NVMe SSD.

For cooling, the Predator Helios 300 relies on a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan technology, with strong airflow that keeps temperatures low. On the sides, you get a full range of USB 3.2 ports and a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with support for DisplayPort – where you can connect another high refresh-rate monitor if needed. If you’re looking to expand display onto a 4K TV, it can be done by easily plugging into the HDMI 2.1 port as well.

Acer Predator Helios 300: Pricing

The new Predator Helios 300 will be available via the Acer online store, Flipkart, and other authorised retailers at Rs 1,44,999.