Acer Chromebook Spin 514 launched: Check price and specifications

Acer has launched its first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series processor and AMD Radeon graphics card. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H) price starts from $479, which is around Rs 35,150 in India. It will be available for purchase in North America in the month of February. The laptop will also be available in EMEA countries from March 2021, and the device will cost EUR 529. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1WH) will be sold for $749.99 in North America and EUR 799 in EMEA from March 2021.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514, Enterprise version: Specifications

The newly launched Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features metal build and a 14-inch full HD IPS display with 6.1mm side bezels and a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The laptop ships with a convertible design that can be opened at 360-degrees. It will be made available with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors, which are backed by Vega Mobile Graphics. The device comes with up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM and up to 256GB storage.

Acer is claiming that its new laptop will deliver up to 10 hours of battery back up. The connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, DisplayPort over USB-C, USB charging, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a microSD card reader too. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 laptop also features dual-integrated stereo speakers, dual microphones, Google Assistant, HD webcam, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) with 2×2 MU-MIMO tech. Some of the models even has an HDMI port.

Acer is selling it in Pure Silver, Steel Gray, or Mist Green colour options. The Enterprise version of the same Acer Spin 514 laptop offers some of the built-in security and enterprise compliant features. The Enterprise version will be available with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

“With zero-touch enrollment, IT departments can drop ship the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 to end-users – the device will automatically enroll into enterprise administration as soon as the end-user connects to the internet. Chrome OS simplifies the process of deploying, managing and powering a cloud workforce, ultimately increasing uptime and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO),” the company said.