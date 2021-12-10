Acer Aspire Vero laptop built with recycled plastic launched in India: Price, specifications

Acer has launched its latest Aspire Vero laptop in India, which is priced just under Rs 80,000. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and packs Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The highlight of the Aspire Vero is that its chassis is made with 30 per cent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic chassis.

“More than just a stylish computer the Aspire Vero is a tangible manifestation of Acer’s commitment to more sustainable operations. This is a deliberate initiative that has been designed and conceptualized to bring about a change for our future. Vero will reduce plastic waste and thereby CO2 emissions. We, at Acer, are proud of this initiative and look forward to manufacturing products that promote sustainability and preserve our planet.” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said while commenting on the launch of the laptops.

The Aspire Vero comes with the VeroSense app, which will allow users to choose from four performance modes including Performance, Balanced, Eco, and Eco+. Here is everything you should know about the Acer Aspire Vero.

Acer Aspire Vero specifications

The Acer Aspire Vero measures 179x363x238mm and weighs 1.8kg. The laptop packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display and features a screen-to-body ratio of 81.42%.

The laptop is powered by the 4.50GHz quad-core Intel Core i5-1155G7 chipset, along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The company says that users will be able to upgrade the RAM up to 12 GB.

The device also features Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Acer Aspire Vero is backed by a 3-cell 48Whr battery Acer which is said to offer 10 hours of battery life. The laptop supports 65W charging via the AC adapter.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, along with Gigabit Ethernet support. The laptop comes with an HDMI port, one USB 3.1 port, one USB 3.2 port, one USB Type-C port, and one USB 2.0 port.

Acer Aspire Vero: Pricing

The Acer Aspire Vero is priced at Rs 79,999 in India for the single Intel Core i5 model that comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The company is also offering one year’s worth of accidental damage protection and a two-year extended warranty at Rs. 899.

The laptop is available in a single Volcano Gray colour option from the Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorised retail stores. Additionally, interested buyers can also pick up the laptop from Vijay Sales outlets.