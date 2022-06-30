Acer Aspire 5 launched in India with 12th Gen Intel Core i5, GeForce RTX 2050

Acer has launched the new Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop in India. The new laptop comes with specifications including the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. Here’s all you need to know about the new laptop.

Acer Aspire 5: Price, availability

The Acer Aspire 5 comes with an introductory price of Rs 62,990 and can be purchased from Amazon India, or any of Acer’s offline stores. The laptop will also be available to buy at Acer exclusive stores and across Croma outlets.

Note that as this is an introductory price, we can expect the price to change in the future. Although Acer has not provided any details on when this could happen and what the price will be later.

Acer Aspire 5: Specifications

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a Full HD panel (1,920×1,080 pixels). The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU. This is clubbed with 8GB RAM and support for upgrading the RAM to 32GB.

The Aspire 5 also comes with 512GB SSD storage that can be expanded to dual SSDs of up to 2TB. It also comes with Windows 11 out of the box and comes with a dual-fan design for cooling, with multiple cooling modes.

For connectivity the Aspire 5 packs Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support and comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port along with three USB type-A ports and one HDMI 2.0 port. There is also an elevated design when the hinge is opened for better thermal performance and the dimensions of the laptop are 179mmX362mmX237mm. Lastly, the laptop also features a fingerprint scanner and a 720p webcam.