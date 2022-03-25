A bigger 15-inch MacBook Air coming in 2023?

Apple’s MacBook Air is due for a redesign this year. but it looks like there could be a 15-inch version on the cards in 2023. According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of TFI Securities, the 15-inch MacBook will go into mass production by the fourth quarter of 2023, and will continue with same 30W power adapter as the existing MacBook Air.

But most importantly, Kuo is predicting that Apple might not name the future laptop as MacBook Air. Will this mean the return of just the ‘MacBook’ as it used to exist earlier? We don’t know that for now, but the 15-inch laptop variant has also been hinted at by the Display Supply Chain Consultants in their in-depth quarterly report.

According to 9to5Mac, the DSCC’s analyst Ross Young said the new variant of the MacBook Air for 2023 will come with a 15-inch screen. Apple could also tweak the 13-inch option to something slightly larger, though the exact display size is not clear. It also looks like the entry-level iPad, which has a 10.2-inch display could come with a ‘slightly larger’ display. Once again, the exact resize remains unclear.

Check out Kuo’s tweet below

Predictions for Apple’s potential 15″ notebook in 2023:

1. Mass production in 4Q23 if all goes to plan.

2. Although a larger display generally consumes more power, the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air.

3. It might not be called MacBook Air. https://t.co/R3UfxNWZW1 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2022

The MacBook Air has been due for an upgrade since 2020 when it got a design refresh and was introduced with the M1 processor. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to launch the revamped MacBook Air later in the year, though clearly, this won’t be the 15-inch version. Gurman’s newsletter indicated the launch will take place in the second half of 2022.

This could mean that the device is revealed around October when Apple does have an event focused around Macs. Leaks indicate that the 2022 MacBook Air will come with a new design, and range of colour options just like the M1 iMac.

The 2022 MacBook Air could also come with a notch as part of the display, something Apple introduced with the 2021 MacBook Pro series. The laptop is expected to be powered by the new M2 processor as well.