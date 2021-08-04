6 budget Chromebooks for homeschooling your children

Check out these affordable Chromebooks you can buy right now. (Representational)

Modern Chromebooks are powerful enough to get through a lot of computing needs, making them ideal for students as well as those who need an affordable, portable work laptop. In fact, with affordable prices, you can buy a ChromeOS based two-in-one that could be more useful to people than an entry-level Windows laptop.

But with a lot of choices, getting a Chromebook can be quite confusing. Here are the best options you can consider if you’re looking to buy a new Chromebook.

Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has 10.1-inch FHD display and a 4-sided narrow bezel. The device can be used both as a tablet and as a notebook. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60T processor and comes with a 7000mAh battery. You can purchase it at Rs 26,999.

Asus Chromebook Celeron Dual Core

The Asus Chromebook Celeron Dual Chromebook comes with a 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration and a 14-inch HD display. There is also a 720p HD webcam and a backlit keyboard. The Chromebook is priced under Rs 23,999.

Acer Chromebook 311

The Acer Chromebook features 1366 x 768 resolution with 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM and Intel UHD Graphics 600. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The laptop can be purchased on Amazon India for Rs 22,890.

HP Chromebook MT8183

The HP Chromebook MT8183 comes with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB EMMC storage and a 11.6-inch display. There is a 45W Type-C adapter and Dual Stereo Speakers and an HP True Vision 720p HD Webcam. The laptop is priced at Rs 22,990.

Acer Chromebook Celeron Dual Core

The Acer Chromebook comes with a 11.6-inch HD display and an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor. There is 4GB RAM and 16GB RAM. There is a 3-cell battery 45WHrs battery, dual speakers and Military grade durability. The laptop can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 23,990.

HP Chromebook 14A

The HP Chromebook 14A comes with a 14-inch screen with 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD storage with 256GB Expandable storage. The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The HP Chromebook 14A is available for Rs 26,979